Missouri state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, presents St. Joseph police officer Lucas Winder a resolution in honor of his partner, K-9 officer Max, who died in the line of duty in this July 2021 photo.
With the close of the legislative session, it's now up to Gov. Mike Parson to take the final step in determining which bills will become laws, and state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer said he is confident about the future of measures he sponsored.
It was a rather slow session, but Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he is proud of several bills Congress was able to pass. One specific bill he is hopeful the governor will sign into law would outlaw electronic voting machines and ensure that photo ID is needed at polls.
"I think this was an effort by me and my colleagues in the legislature to make sure that we don't see any of those types of issues happen here in Missouri and make sure that we still have good clean elections that people can trust the integrity of," Luetkemeyer said.
Another bill on the governor's desk will provide a budget boost for the Kansas City Police Department and ensure funding does not get cut. Luetkemeyer said he sponsored this bill to ensure that safety is a priority. He has worked with other departments, such as the St. Joseph Police Department, when considering this type of legislation.
Luetkemeyer also said he wants to continue to provide more tax relief for Missourians.
"Anything that we can do to bring tax relief and other financial relief to Missouri citizens I think would be a priority for me going into the new legislative session," Luetkemeyer said. "Whether it's property tax reform, whether it's capping income tax, I think that there's a lot more that we can do."
Luetkemeyer said if he is reelected, he wants to continue to work on bills that gained traction this session.
"One of the things that I would like to see us get done that we weren't able to get done this year is making sure we're banning things like critical race theory in the classroom, making sure we don't have divisive teaching techniques that pit people against one another, and that instead, we're moving forward in a unified way," he said.
