In August, the Census Bureau announced all field data collection would end on Sept. 30, one month earlier than usual. The early deadline, along with other disruptions due to the pandemic, could affect St. Joseph’s population count.
The census plays two important roles. First, the population determines the number of congressional seats a city has in Congress. Second, the amount of federal funding a city receives depends on the population size. The more accurate and higher census counts, the more money and government representation a city will have.
“We are actually using those dollars that we get based on our census count on public transportation, health care, emergency food and services, infrastructure,” said Mary Robertson, the public information officer for the city of St. Joseph. “All of that are the services that we need day in and day out, especially in times of crisis that we're in. So it's very important, even more so now, but it's very important to be counted and make sure we have that funding that is deserving of our population.”
As of Monday, St. Joseph had a response rate of 63.8%, which is slightly lower than the national (64.5) and Missouri (64.3) percentage. But the city is concerned it won’t reach the 70% response rate from the 2010 census.
“You don't want to have to take steps back in your population growth. But I think this could be a very challenging outcome,” Robertson said.
For those who haven't responded yet, go to 2020census.gov to fill out a census form by the Sept. 30 deadline.