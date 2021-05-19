As the FDA looks to ban flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes, retailers worry about the impact such a move will have on their bottom line.
At Speedy’s on St. Joseph Avenue, menthol products line the counter. Katy Webber, the manager at that location, said her staff sees strong sales of menthol products, which are among the store’s most popular items. She said she believes clientele still will come in to buy drinks but total sales would go down.
“We sell a lot of menthol cigarettes and things like the menthol Juul pods and the menthol altos or the vapes. The menthol ones are definitely our number one seller when it comes to those things,” Webber said.
In a news release from the FDA, officials said banning the products is designed to help people stop using cigarettes and keep kids from getting addicted to nicotine and tobacco through flavored versions of the items. The release said nearly 85% of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes compared to 30% of white smokers in the United States. For kids ages 12 to 17, 74% who smoke cigars said they use them because they come in flavors they enjoy.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said he’s not sure a menthol ban is the right health issue to focus on during a pandemic.
“It’s kind of a strange priority and in the midst of the crisis we are facing,” Hawley said. “We have this unemployment crisis that we’ve been talking about that the Biden administration is making worse. We still have the pandemic crisis, we have to continue to get vaccinations out of those who need them and want them and above all, we have to get our economy and country reopened.”
There is no date set for a ban from the FDA, and Webber said she has not seen any bulk buying yet.
“If they do end up banning and people have a date, I’m sure a lot of people are going to try and stock up as much as possible until we, of course, run out of product,” Webber said.
