A St. Joseph city bus arrives at the transit center’s transfer station Wednesday afternoon at South Sixth and Angelique streets. The transit center’s new plan for city bus routes goes into effect Aug. 15.
With changes approaching for St. Joseph’s transit system, some residents are voicing concerns about the updates.
The South Side is one of the areas expected to see the most change.
Four buses currently travel on the South Side continuously between two routes. The new system would have two buses on standby that travel to that area on demand, but South Side resident Ginger Bonnett is skeptical of how well the curb-to-curb method will work.
“Sounds cute in theory, but if you’ve ever taken a cab, if you’ve ever taken an Uber, if you have taken anything curb to curb, very rarely you get it in under 20 minutes,” she said.
One concern expressed on social media is that South Side residents will be charged extra for each ride since there won’t be a set route, but the rate will remain at a $1 standard and 50 cents for seniors, St. Joseph Transit General Manager Michelle Schultz said.
Research being used by the transit administration indicates the South Side doesn’t have enough demand to need that many buses, Schultz said.
“The result of that study is why we elected to go with the demand response in the South End, because we just don’t have the ridership to warrant buses running through there on a regular basis.”
The changes will allow for bus routes to Belt Highway to run every half hour instead of every hour.
The plan goes into effect in mid-August, but some tweaks are expected, Schultz said.
“We know there’s going to have to be changes,” she said. “Your first, initial try is not always going to be perfect. We know there’s going to be problems and we know we’re going to have to make adjustments.”
The new system will happen in tandem with a rebrand, as the bus system’s name will go from “The Ride” to “Go St. Joe” to reflect the St. Joseph Transit’s effort to look toward the future, Schultz said.
The changes would be easier to take if it didn’t feel like one area was being singled out, Bonnett said.
“There has to be an option,” she said. “To eliminate the South End completely is absurd. If they were doing it all over town, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to eliminate north and south and just do Midtown,’ I would almost understand.”
An open house meeting is planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sixth and Angelique streets, where residents can speak with transit administration in person.
