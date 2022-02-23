Though a month remains for candidates to declare their intentions to run for office, multiple local state representatives have filed for reelection, and as of now, they stand unopposed.
State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, represents District 10 and is running for reelection. His district now includes Downtown St. Joseph with 36 Highway as the southern border and covers all areas of St. Joseph to the north. Falkner said with his experience, he has been able to establish leadership as the local government chair, and he wants to continue to put St. Joseph first. He will be serving his third term if reelected.
“I’m always fighting for St. Joe. I’m always trying to make sure that local government is going the way that they have local voices there because local government is closer to the people than we are here in Jefferson City,” Falkner said.
State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, will now be running to represent the Buchanan County area south of Highway 36 to close to Faucett, along with east of Interstate 29 to the Andrew County line after redistricting, which will make up District 11. She will be going on her third term if reelected. She said she is focused on several education issues moving forward.
“We still have a lot of ideas that we’d like to get through the legislature that has to do around education, early education, around gifted students as well as the safety of our children,” Shields said.
State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, filed for reelection for District 9, which no longer represents St. Joseph but will include all of Andrew County, DeKalb County and parts of Clinton County. VanSchoiack just completed his first term and said he has gained experience in his two years and is looking forward to the possibility of taking on leadership positions.
“I’ve got bills that are moving this year, and I think in the future I’ll be able to maybe get committee chairmanship or vice chairmanship and in positions to get leadership and help make decisions that will help not only Northwest Missouri but Missouri as a whole,” VanSchoiack said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Falkner, Shields and VanSchoiack are the only candidates for their districts.
