St. Joseph isn't the only city with pressing infrastructure needs, but local officials are hopeful that this area will get its share of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
While it's not yet known how much, if any, of that money could make it to Northwest Missouri, there are several projects around Buchanan County where such funding could be useful.
St. Joseph Director of Public Works and Transportation Andrew Clements said there are different programs within the infrastructure bill. He said some of those could be applied to the Interstate 229 bridge if the state should choose to ask for funding.
“It’s certainly doable,” Clements said.
If the city did receive some federal funds for infrastructure, Clements said the money could go to improvement projects in areas like Riverside and Blackwell roads.
“We have a lot of great roadways that just need to be modernized,” he said. “There's lots of ways we could spend the money.”
Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said while Buchanan County officials do not know any of the details about how the federal funds will be dispersed if they do receive some of those funds he said they hope it goes towards projects such as rural broadband.
“We hope that there’s at least some earmark for that,” he said.
Sawyer said county officials are keeping their eyes open as they should be able to receive information from the National Association of Counties and the Missouri Association of Counties.
“We follow their information very closely,” he said.
