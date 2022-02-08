As voting in the Missouri primary elections begins today, voter turnout is projected to be lower than that of recent years.
Although the primary elections impact voters more directly than presidential and other federal races, they historically have lower voter turnout. County clerk Mary Baack-Garvey hopes with nicer weather, more voters will be inclined to visit their polling places.
”If you’re looking at turnout, I think it’s going to be a little low,” Baack-Garvey said. “Unfortunately, local municipal elections tend to kind of get dusted under the doorstep a little bit, but it’s going to be a beautiful day (Tuesday). It’s supposed to be almost 60 degrees and sunny, so turnout should be a little better.”
Citizens will have the opportunity to cast their vote for mayor, city council and municipal judge at polling locations across the city. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he believes the results of the primaries can indicate the way the general may fall.
”It’s really important to get out and vote in these primary elections, because oftentimes, whoever wins the primary often will become the person who’s in office,” Luetkemeyer said. “And so these are very important elections, and anybody who’s able to do so should obviously get out and vote.”
Garvey emphasized the impact that participating in primary elections has on the individual voter is greater than some may realize.
”People are always geared up for presidential elections,” Baack-Garvey said. “To me, local elections, you start there. Those are the most important, that’s what affects you first.”
To find more specifics on polling places or more information on the election, voters can contact the Buchanan County Clerk’s Office. Polling places open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m.
