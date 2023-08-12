Kim Dragoo (copy)

Kim Dragoo is pictured with officers of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, who on Jan. 6, 2021.

 Photo courtesy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

A St. Joseph couple reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in a case stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Kim and Steven Dragoo pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor. Three other charges — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building — were dismissed.

