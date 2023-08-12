A St. Joseph couple reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in a case stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Kim and Steven Dragoo pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor. Three other charges — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building — were dismissed.
A hearing was held Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with Judge Beryl A. Howell presiding. The court docket sheet shows that both Kim and Steven Dragoo entered a guilty plea on the one count.
Both Steve and Kim Dragoo signed a 10-page "statement of offense" stipulating that they both entered the U.S. Capitol through a broken window near the Senate wing door at about 3:15 on Jan. 6.
The couple left the Capitol building a few minutes later, then re-entered through a door after they had seen law enforcement attempting to barricade the window and directing rioters out of the building. They then walked with a crowd down a corridor and were confronted by police prohibiting people from proceeding further, according to the statement. They took several photographs and then left through the door.
For both defendants, the signed statement of offense ended with this sentence: "The defendant knew at the time he/she entered the U.S. Capitol that the building was restricted, he/she did not have permission to enter the building and that the defendant paraded, demonstrated and picketed."
Both Dragoos remain free on personal recognizance. The remaining charge carries a maximum punishment of six months in prison and no more than five years of probation.
Both defendants agreed to pay $500 in restitution. Court records indicate that the Capitol riot caused $2.9 million in damage.
