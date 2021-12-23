Four candidates are running to represent the South Side of St. Joseph, making District 2 the most crowded of all the zoned races for the upcoming city council election.
Each candidate said he is running to provide better representation to the South Side, which some say has been forgotten.
“There’s been a sense of distrust between the residents of the community and the city council,” said Aaron Armstrong, one of the candidates. “We need to bridge the gap.”
Armstrong, 44, who is a customer host at Walmart, is running to bring the voices of the South Side to the St. Joseph City Council. His top priority is to rebuild that trust between city government and the District 2 community.
He said he already has proven to residents he can rebuild that trust. Armstrong led cleanup efforts following the South Side flood in 2020 and has organized weekends to empty the creek that overflowed.
This “boots on the ground, face-to-face” interaction is what he said sets him apart from the other candidates.
“I’ve proven that I’m not afraid to meet people face-to-face,” Armstrong said. “I’m willing to be out there in the community, even after elected. I love being out there in the community, knocking on residents’ doors, introducing myself and seeing what their concerns are and seeing how I can address those concerns.”
The other candidates’ priorities are more concrete.
Taylor Crouse, 44, is a self-employed insurance agent. His top priority is addressing crime, which he said is a major factor in why people don’t live in town.
“When people are relocated into this community for a job with a Boehringer or Mosaic, we need to find out why those people are moving to North Kansas City, to Platte City, to Savannah,” Crouse said. “We need to find out why and why they wouldn’t locate in a jewel of a community with all the history.”
To address that, he wants to sit down with the police department, sheriff’s office and local prosecutors to understand what they are seeing that the “city is falling short on.”
Crouse said this is what sets him apart from other candidates — his ability to build relationships. He said he is close with people in the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, the Buchanan County Commission office and other council candidates, which he said will help with communication.
“I want to make sure that District 2, specifically the South Side, is not forgotten,” Crouse said. “I think that, in the opinion of a lot of the constituents in this district, on various levels of government — city, schools, economic development — I think a lot of people think that we are.”
Ben Burtnett, 73, an employee at PJ’s Fireworks and a substitute teacher, is also running to make sure the South Side isn’t “shortchanged.”
His top priority is infrastructure. He wants to put in sidewalks at local schools, especially Spring Garden Middle School, and implement an asphalt program for alleys.
“I think outside the box,” Burtnett said. “I’m not a person that’s going to always say, ‘We can’t get it done.’” I will find a way to get it done. Or if I can’t find a way, we’ll work a solution out to get it done.”
To address the infrastructure problem, Burtnett points to the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds the city will receive next fiscal year as a potential money source.
He said people should vote for him because he has the most experience — two terms on the city council in the 1990s.
“I’m the only one of the four running that has eight years of experience,” Burtnett said. “Plus, I’ve been on about seven different committees here in St. Joe.”
Like Burtnett, Mike Bodde’s top priority is also sidewalks. The 47-year-old, self-employed electrician and quartermaster of the South Side VFW bar has a daughter who goes to Spring Garden. He said he wants to ensure she is safe when walking to and from school.
“I am not the only parent that’s concerned with this,” Bodde said. “There’s a lot of concern with this, and not just at Spring Garden. “There are schools around this city that have issues with this. I feel like we as a government maybe have neglected the schools, and maybe we need to reprioritize them.”
Bodde is running to “champion” the people in the South Side. He said residents are leaving because they have lost hope. He wants to bring back that hope back by cleaning up the blight and trash in District 2.
“I plan to bring an energy and a passion that people are not used to coming out of the South End,” Bodde said. “I want to represent us like we haven’t been represented in a long time.”
Two candidates will move on to the general election in April following the Feb. 8 primary.
