St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray will be giving his State of the City Address virtually through Facebook Live on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
The address is part of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's Public Affairs Coffee, which are quarterly events about social, economic, governmental, legislative and corporate issues in the community.
McMurray is expected to discuss multiple topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a year ago, St. Joseph declared a shelter-in-place ordinance and life hasn't looked the same since.
You can watch the address below:
