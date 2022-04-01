Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe was the keynote speaker during Friday night's Lincoln Days at Andrew County Senior Center.
Kehoe has lasting connections to Andrew County, and that played a role in bringing him to the event as keynote speaker.
Lincoln Days is a tradition of more than 40 years, providing an opportunity for Andrew County residents and others from the area to interact with Republican politicians. In addition to Kehoe, there also were Buchanan County politicians, district court judge candidates and candidates for regional positions.
While not in the heat of the campaign trail, Kehoe noted his enthusiasm about speaking at events like this, especially in Andrew County.
"All political events are local ones," he said. "Being up here in Andrew County, it's a great crowd here tonight. People are fired up about what's going on in our country and our state, and they want to make sure that, again, our conservative, Christian values here in Missouri are represented in Jefferson City and in Washington D.C."
Every political candidate, whether a city councilman or U.S. senator, has to have specific causes they stand for, Kehoe said.
"You have to look at anything that helps Missourians better themselves," he said. "In my case, that's economic development. What do we have that we can get our existing businesses to grow? Whether it's a one or two person company or 1,200 person company, what do we do to attract those businesses here?"
That's why he said it was important to spend time this week touring various employers and businesses in Northwest Missouri, like Altec and Mosaic Life Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.