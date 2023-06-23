Main entrance to SJPL Downtown location

The St. Joseph Public Library and its board members are becoming a hotly debated topic after it was made known the nominating committee's vice president would not be continuing his position.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The reappointment of a library board leader has been challenged on the grounds that his support for the LGBTQIA+ community makes him unfit to serve.

The decision was made earlier this week during the St. Joseph Public Library Nominating Committee’s annual meeting. Brian Kirk, an openly gay pastor at First Christian Church, has served since 2019 on the library board and was the vice president. He is being campaigned against by Joshua Blevins, a pastor for Grace Calvary Chapel.  

