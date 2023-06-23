The reappointment of a library board leader has been challenged on the grounds that his support for the LGBTQIA+ community makes him unfit to serve.
The decision was made earlier this week during the St. Joseph Public Library Nominating Committee’s annual meeting.Brian Kirk, an openlygay pastor atFirst Christian Church, has served since 2019 on the library board and was the vice president. He is being campaigned against by Joshua Blevins, a pastor for Grace Calvary Chapel.
The News-Pressreached out to Kirk butdid not receive a comment by the time of publication.In a statementto the News-Press, Blevins saidthatthis discussion is exemplary of how local politics shouldoperate,generating public discussionon issues thatimpact them.
"We acknowledge and respect that there are individuals who hold differing viewpoints and opinions regarding this approach and the decision made,” Blevins said. “It is precisely this diversity of thought and freedom of belief that we value and uphold as fundamental tenets of our society.”
Several members of the community have sent lettersin tothe mayor’s office on the issue, including Sean Connors, the chair of theSt. Joseph Human Rights Commission. Connors saidparticipatingin this issue is in line with thecommission’smission to point out discrimination.
“Brian is one voice out of a total nine on the board,” Connors said. “There is nothing that he could do to effect that much change, unless other people are of the same mind, so in the long run, it doesn’t matter.”
But the library board’s decision was based on an overarching understandingfrom the city, SJPL Director Mary Beth Revels said. The board’schoice not to re-up Kirkin his role ofvice president comeson the understanding that the mayor and city council, which appoint members to the board,donot intend to include Kirk’s name on the listafter his term expires.
Revels said she was surprised by the decision because Kirkhas servedon the boardsince 2019.
“Brian Kirk has been an exemplary board member, and Iactually sentan email, like many people in the community have, to the mayor and city council, and just let them know that he is smart, thoughtful, kind, unbiased,”shesaid.“He'sa wonderful board member; he'sa hard worker.”
Two other board membersalsohave expiring terms andmustbe reinstated, but all library board discussion has now been removed from Monday’s city council meeting agenda. If noselectionis made on board members, thenpreviousmembers continueserving until a decision is made by thecity, the St. Joseph City Clerk’s Officesaid.The News-Press reached out toMayor JohnJosendale, but hedid not reply for comment by the time of publication.
Connors, who is a gay man himself, said thehistoryof the work an individual does should take precedence overwho they are outside of their role in any position.
In his statement, Blevins said he believes that the "commitment to maintaining safe spaces for our children, spaces free from the risk of exposure to sexualized materials," should be a top priority for the people of St. Joseph.
“Look at our records, that’s what we should be judged on, not the color of our skin, our sexual orientation, our disabilities or anything like that,” Connors said. “There are a lot of people in the LGBTQ community that would and could serve in manycapacities. But this issue right here will be a defining moment in whether they are welcome in the city, and participatory in the city.”
While the matter has been removed from Monday’s city council meeting agenda, members of the community are welcome tosubmitpublic comment. The city clerk’s office said they will be allowed to speak at the meeting as well.
