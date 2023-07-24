Library board discussed at city council meeting
Video play button

The library board member whose reappointment to the board sparked weekslong debate shared his ideas about improving city commissions on Monday at the city council meeting.

Brian Kirk’s reappointment to the library board was paused in June due to protests over his support of the LGBTQ community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.