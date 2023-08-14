St. Joseph’s mayor praised three nominees to the library board, but one man left off the panel believes the city should do more to prevent discrimination.
The City of St. Joseph announced Mayor John Josendale’s nominations for the St. Joseph Library Board on Friday, which included Harriet Gordon, Johnt Slayden and LaTonya Williams. Council members will officially vote on the nominees at the Aug. 21 council meeting.
There were originally 14 candidates for the three library board seats. After two withdrew, six of the 12 remaining took the opportunity to interview in front of the council last Tuesday. Gordon and Williams spoke at the council meeting, while Slayden did not.
The council then ranked the applicants, giving points to their top six. For those that didn’t speak at the meeting, the council judged them based on resume and prior knowledge of the individuals.
“Each of them had a very good resume as far as what they put together,” said Mayor John Josendale. “They talked about where they wanted to go, what their passion was with the library and what we thought was important. We have a very good mix of people going on the library board.”
Brian Kirk, an openly gay pastor at First Christian Church who has served on the library board since 2019, was not reappointed. Kirk’s position on the board was called into question by some residents due to his support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Kirk said the city hasn’t addressed the issue of discrimination that he thinks began this communitywide conversation.
“People I talked to in public are unhappy with city leadership as a whole. They have not handled the situation well. They have never addressed the issue of discrimination that began all this,” Kirk said. “The mayor confirmed for me that this was about discrimination because of my work with the LGBTQ community. Nobody in the city has ever addressed that publicly, either to say ‘No it’s not,’ or say ‘That was wrong.’”
Kirk referenced a possible influence to the situation in the way of the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee’s letter to the council, which threatened to withhold support of any council member, including Josendale, who voted to put Kirk on the board and later seeks election as a Republican to a partisan office. Council seats are nonpartisan.
“There was some optimism that it was possible that they might do the right thing, until the Republican Central Committee of Buchanan County released that letter,” Kirk said.
Kirk, while frustrated at the result, said he will continue to look for ways to back the library.
“I will continue to support the library,” Kirk said. “I, along with some other people, are going to strongly petition our city council mayor to invoke the same protections under the nondiscrimination clause that they give to city employees, but extend those nondiscrimination protections to anyone who volunteers on a city board or commission.”
