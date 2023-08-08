LaTonya Williams

Library board applicant LaTonya Williams speaks with session attendees following the public interviews.

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

Applicants for the St. Joseph Library Board took to the podium Tuesday to express their interest in the board and field questions from city council members.

The session, which lasted just over an hour, allowed the council to hear from six applicants for the three open library board positions, including Brian Kirk, who is seeking reappointment. Kirk, who is openly gay, saw his reappointment process controversially paused after opponents pointed toward his support of the LGBTQ+ community.

