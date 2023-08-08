Applicants for the St. Joseph Library Board took to the podium Tuesday to express their interest in the board and field questions from city council members.
The session, which lasted just over an hour, allowed the council to hear from six applicants for the three open library board positions, including Brian Kirk, who is seeking reappointment. Kirk, who is openly gay, saw his reappointment process controversially paused after opponents pointed toward his support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Normally, the interview process for the board positions is conducted over the phone, but Mayor John Josendale said the amount of interest in the positions led to the change, which gave everyone the chance to speak to the entire council at the same time.
“I asked the council to participate because normally it is the mayor that makes these nominations, and we had three, and there was a lot of communication in the community as a whole,” he said. “And I wanted to give everybody the opportunity to hear and have their input into it.”
There were 18 total applicants, but five were unable to attend the session, four did not live in the St. Joseph Library District and three withdrew their names from consideration.
Josendale said applicants were alerted about the Tuesday work session about half a week ago. Those who did not attend still have a chance to be nominated.
“Each of those candidates had filled out a form, first of all, so we do have information on all those people,” Josendale said. “A number of councilmen, because they knew who the candidates were, were able to go out and talk to them and maybe ask those questions.”
LaTonya Williams said she hopes attending the work session in person gives her a better chance at being a finalist for the library board. Williams currently serves as the president of the St. Joseph Board of Education.
“I think it should better my chance,” she said with a laugh. “I mean, it was nerve-wracking to be up here and to answer the questions and speak. I mean, I don’t like to speak anyway, you know. I think it should account for a little bit of something.”
Williams encourages people who complain about issues in the city to be more active and participate in the change they want to see.
“I just think that if there are ever any topics or issues in the community that people are interested in, but they want to make a change, I know that there is always a committee about it,” she said. “Get involved.”
Kirk said he was pleased by the answers he heard from the applicants who showed up at the session.
“It’s clear that they showed up because they care about the library, and they’re invested in leading, and they’re invested in showing the city council that they think libraries are important,” he said.
While Kirk said it was an advantage to speak to the whole council at the same time, he said the public interview process was different from what he is used to.
“It’s not easy to be interviewed in front of a group of people, and then have another group of people sitting behind you the whole time listening to the answers you’re giving,” he said. “I’m curious whether they’re going to use this process with other boards and commissions in town, but it was an interesting process.”
As previously reported by News-Press NOW, the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee sent a letter threatening to withhold support for any council member, including Josendale, who votes to put Kirk on the board and later seeks election as a Republican to a partisan office. City council seats are nonpartisan.
“I assure you that you all will be held accountable for each of your votes on every issue – but especially on this one,” Steven Greiert, chair of the committee, wrote in the letter.
Josendale said he will prepare a final list of three candidates to refer to the city council for approval at the next city council meeting on Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.