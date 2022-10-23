Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for governor, proposed a new rule that would prevent state funds from going to libraries that purchase books that might appeal to the “prurient” — meaning sexual — interests of minors, among other things.
Ashcroft told News-Press NOW this rule would protect children and ensure parents are in charge, but librarians are calling it a move toward censorship and removing that power from some parents.
What does the rule do?
The proposed rule requires libraries across the state to abide by six elements to receive state funding, which is given through the Secretary of State’s office.
The first element calls for libraries to have a written, publicly accessible policy explaining how a library selects material to add to its collection. The policy must include how the library determines what material is appropriate, considering a minor’s age and maturity level.
Both the St. Joseph Public Library and the Rolling Hills Consolidated Library have these policies currently available to the public. The St. Joseph Public Library has it on its website.
This distinction should be labeled on the material and publications about events or presentations the library holds. It also calls for books that are age-inappropriate not to be on display in sections containing materials predominately for minors.
The fourth element specifies that state funds cannot be used for materials that appeal to the “prurient” interest of minors.
“We’re not buying that kind of erotic, explicit-pornographic type material for minors,” Ashcroft told News-Press NOW.
The two libraries in St. Joseph said this type of material is not in the children’s section. However, what content arises to that level is up to interpretation, an area of concern for them.
Another element calls for a policy allowing any minor’s parent to determine what materials that minor can access.
The St. Joseph Public Library allows parents to opt their children out of content catered to specific age groups. Representatives from both libraries said they believe parents should be responsible for determining what is appropriate for their own children to read.
“We expect parents to be the ones to exercise that restriction,” said Michelle Mears, Rolling Hills Consolidated Library director. “We expect parents to monitor their own children’s library usage and to make decisions about what’s appropriate or inappropriate for each individual child, not as a group.”
The final element requires libraries to have a policy that allows any person to challenge the library’s designation of age-appropriate material. These challenges would be published on the library’s website. Both libraries in St. Joseph have a process for book challenges.
Libraries criticize proposed rule
St. Joseph’s libraries’ directors are calling the proposed rule censorship.
“This is sending a message that our state government wants to limit materials in public libraries,” said Mary Beth Revels, St. Joseph Public Libraries director. “Censorship is not what the United States is about; censorship is not what public libraries are about.”
Rolling Hills Consolidated Library director echoed Revels’ sentiments.
“I believe that this is a step on that slippery slope of censorship,” Mears said. “As soon as one group or authority is trying to decide what’s appropriate for some other group to access or not access is when censorship really sort of rears its head.”
News-Press NOW asked Ashcroft for a response to the claims of censorship late Friday afternoon but did not hear back in time for publication.
The library directors in St. Joseph and Ashcroft all agree they want parents to be the ones in control of what their children check out at the library. Their differences arise in who is ultimately responsible for monitoring that: the library or the parents.
“If they feel like there’s a book that their child isn’t ready for, then that’s great. Then their child shouldn’t check out that book,” Revels said. “But, at the same time, that book might be the right book for another family and we want to be able to provide lots of different books in our collection.”
Revels said it is important to have a diverse collection so people can read stories that reflect their lives to know they’re not alone. She worries the proposed rule could limit the material libraries could provide at the library, and that the rule could allow some parents to dictate what material is available for the rest of the families.
“Adults can choose for their child to get materials that I think are inappropriate, but it’s not my decision what someone else’s child gets. I just want that to be the parents’ decision,” Ashcroft said.
The Missouri Library Association released a statement that called the proposed rule an “infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve.”
The association also warned that small and urban libraries that rely the most on state funding would face the greatest impact from the policy.
News-Press NOW asked Ashcroft his response to the statement.
“That’s hogwash. It’s ridiculous,” Ashcroft replied.
Book challenges inspired proposed rule
Ashcroft said he did not have a librarian or a library representative help with drafting the proposed rule. He said the policy was inspired by conversations he had across the state with Missourians and librarians about book challenges.
“Honestly, we’ve seen problems in other states more so than in Missouri,” Ashcroft said. “I am hoping this is a prophylactic measure to make sure we don’t have some of the problems that other areas have had.”
Ashcroft’s proposed rule comes as book challenges across the nation are increasing. The American Library Association reported book challenges reached a decades-long high in 2021. This year is on track to break records again.
From January until September, the American Library Association reported 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources so far this year. Those attempts included 1,651 unique titles.
Ashcroft said he hopes to work with the legislature moving forward but decided to make the proposed rule for it to be implemented faster than it would be going through the legislative process.
“I think it’s better when the legislature does statute even though we have the authority,” Ashcroft said. “At the very least, I’d like them to decide whether or not they agree with what it did by rule.”
Missouri’s Republican-led legislature this year made it a misdemeanor for educators to give kindergarten through 12th-grade students books with photos, drawings or other visual depictions that are sexually explicit.
There are exceptions for anatomy, biology, art or other educational images. It does not, however, address written descriptions that might be considered sexually explicit.
Ashcroft seeks feedback
People can send comments, either in support or opposition, on the proposed rule after it is published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15 until Dec. 15. The comments can either be emailed to comments@sos.mo.gov with proposed rule number “15 CSR 30-200.015” in the subject line or mailed to the Office of the Missouri Secretary of State at P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.