Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for governor, proposed a new rule that would prevent state funds from going to libraries that purchase books that might appeal to the “prurient” — meaning sexual — interests of minors, among other things.

Ashcroft told News-Press NOW this rule would protect children and ensure parents are in charge, but librarians are calling it a move toward censorship and removing that power from some parents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.