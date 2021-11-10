Gary Lewis is tired of hearing complaints about St. Joseph, so he is running for mayor to raise the city’s expectations.
“The potential is there for a fantastic town, but I think we need to put a little redirection on where we're going, maybe set our goals a little bit higher and go from there,” Lewis said.
For Lewis, this redirection focuses on workforce development, safety and education. He said the improvement of these areas will help bring and keep people in St. Joseph.
“We need the manufacturing plants in this town, but we also need the professional jobs,” he said. “We need the jobs that are going to bring people from the outside here to work, people that want to come to St. Joe for the cost of living and the wonderful atmosphere.”
“Provide a world-class education for our students that attracts people to our town, that attracts businesses to our town, that attracts professionals to our town,” he said. “That's a huge hurdle to get over.”
Lewis is a St. Joseph lifer. He said he knows how great this town can be because it’s the reason he raised a family here.
“I want to make St. Joseph a place for people to live, not a place where people want to leave,” he said.
Lewis went to Central High School and graduated from Missouri Western State University with a bachelor’s in nursing and later received his master’s in health care administration from the University of Missouri.
He has spent his entire life in the health care industry, including as a flight medic in the Air National Guard and a nurse at Heartland Regional Medical Center, now known as Mosaic Life Care, for about 15 years. He then spent 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry.
This experience with vulnerable patients helped him understand human behavior and how to build relationships.
“Those skills translate very well into this job because it's a people's job,” Lewis said. “You have to get the city behind you. You have to get these people working towards a common goal, so I've learned how to lead people, I've learned how to work with people and I've learned how to manage people in my experiences over the last 25-30 years.”
Lewis now works as an occupational health nurse for Tyson Foods, which he said he will continue if elected mayor.
“I know there's a lot of time involved,” he said. “I'm committed to that. I've worked two, three jobs before in the past, so I know what that takes. I'm committed to put that time in.”
But Lewis knows he can’t achieve significant change alone.
“I would like the citizens to be more involved, of course,” he said. “I don't mind if they're boisterous. I don't mind if they're loud. If they have good ideas, then I want to hear them.”
“If I was elected mayor, I can't do this by myself,” Lewis said. “It's going to take the citizens of St. Joe to buy in to get these changes and get this city going in the right direction.”
