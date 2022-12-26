The Missouri General Assembly legislative session begins on Jan. 4, and one of the bills proposed will give the City of Cameron the right to vote on a transient guest tax.
The tax is one people pay in many cities across the U.S. when staying in hotels, motels and campgrounds.
Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, has prefiled both HB 180, adding Cameron to the list of cities allowed to have the transient tax, and HB 181, allowing any town to vote on a transient tax.
"It would mean they would be able to tax the rooms as they’re rented out and they could use that money to promote Cameron as a tourist destination,” VanSchoiack said.
Joshua Strong, president of the Cameron Chamber of Commerce, said the funds would be used to create a marketing position and increase the budget to promote the city’s tourism.
“Just those two things alone would change the trajectory of these events and really raise the bar as far as how many thousands of people we want to come to town and see things such as the Hot Air Affair and stay in our hotels and motels and shop at our downtown shops and throw out and eat and all of our restaurants,” Strong said.
The bill would have to pass both the Missouri House of Representatives and the Senate, Gov. Mike Parson would need to sign it and Cameron voters would have to approve the tax before it would go into effect.
Terry Rumery, a contractor for the Cameron Chamber of Commerce who focuses on economic development, predicted the tax would bring in $125,000 to $150,000.
“It brings in outside money. It's all new money,” Rumery said. “It's not taking money away from someone else in town. We're bringing in all new money.”
Cameron sits at the crossroads of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 36, giving the city a unique advantage that Strong believes the city can capitalize on more.
“Not just presenting ourselves in nice ways for everybody who drives through that corridor to see Cameron but also to capture some of those dollars right as they're transporting themselves from A to B,” Strong said.
VanSchoiack believes the city's strategy needs to grow as the community does.
"That town is growing rapidly. It’s a very up-and-coming town, and I think it's a great thing for them to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.