Missouri voters added medical marijuana to the state's constitution, putting it on the same pedestal as due process and gun rights. But lawyers fear a new Missouri Supreme Court comment will make it impossible to represent medical marijuana clients.
The comment was the court's way of opining on the ethics rules lawyers in the state must follow. Comments are non-binding, but they signal the way the court would rule in a disciplinary proceeding.
"In counseling or assisting a client, if a state law conflicts with federal law, the lawyer should advise the client of that fact but cannot (1) undertake conduct that would violate federal law or (2) counsel or assist the client as to how to perform an act that would violate federal law even if that conduct would be lawful under the state statutory or constitutional law," the court wrote in its comment.
Patrick Nolan, a Missouri lawyer who practices in the field, believes the comment was the court's way of indicating lawyers can't advise medical marijuana businesses how to operate because the drug is still illegal under federal law.
"The comments make it clear that the Missouri Supreme Court is letting attorneys know that they are potentially facing discipline for advising people in the medical marijuana business," Nolan said. "This will not impact criminal defendants, it will not even impact medical marijuana consumers. It will impact the ability to advise caregivers that may be interested in contracting with their patients, or reviewing contracts with their landlord, because the caregiver would be distributing marijuana under federal law."
Other lawyers have pointed to a section of article 14 of the Missouri Constitution, which is intended to protect attorneys who work in the medical marijuana industry. The supreme court's comment could be in conflict with section 1.5 of article 14.
"An attorney shall not be subject to disciplinary action by the state bar association or other professional licensing body for owning, operating, investing in, being employed by, contracting with, or providing legal assistance to prospective or licensed medical marijuana testing facilities, medical marijuana cultivation facilities, medical marijuana dispensary facilities, medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facilities, qualifying patients, primary caregivers, physicians, health care providers or others related to activity that is no longer subject to criminal penalties under state law pursuant to this section," the section reads.
While medical marijuana was legalized by majority vote of the public, Nolan said it's still illegal under federal law. While federal prosecutors have declined to prosecute cases so long as a person is operating legally under the state law, the federal government isn't required to defer to the state's medical marijuana constitutional amendment.
Nolan said he believes the court is clearly disregarding an initiative by citizens to legalize medical marijuana.
"So they've done this in the past, where they said that citizen-led ballot initiatives are meaningless and we're not going to follow it," Nolan said. "And they're signaling that again here."
Several medical marijuana and connected groups, including the Canna Convict Project, Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Missouri Cannabis Network released a joint statement after a meeting Tuesday to discuss the comment.
"Missouri attorneys and advocacy organizations are working diligently to obtain clarification from the Missouri Supreme Court regarding the addition of Comment #8. A formal opinion has been requested from the Supreme Court Advisory Committee to clarify if and how the MO MMJ program attorneys and patients will be affected," the groups said. "At this time, these organizations do no believe that patient legal rights will be impacted by this comment, and legal representation of MMJ patients will still be available. However, we do not intend to let this decision go unanswered and will continue to pressure the state to uphold the constitutional protections of medical patients and attorneys."
A spokesperson for the Missouri Supreme Court didn't respond to a request for comment.