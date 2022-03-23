Republican infighting caused the pace of the Missouri Senate to stall as filibustering was used in the first half of the legislative session, but there is hope that will change.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he believes a lot of the infighting was due to arguments on how congressional maps would be drawn, and with that pushed aside for now, he feels the legislative body will be more effective.
”We’ve been working on passing additional legislation over the last couple of days, and the Senate has actually been much more functional this week,” Luetkemeyer said. “Of course, that can change in a minute, but as of right now I feel pretty optimistic with legislation that we’ve been able to move over the last couple of days.”
Local state representatives said they believe the House had an effective first half of the session and now the main focus will be a few important bills and the 2024 budget.
”Before the break, we passed 38 bills out of the House so I think we’ve done a very good job this year so far,” State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, said.
State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said she hopes the recent spring break allowed the Senate to regroup, as it is important that chamber finalizes what it needs to before the session ends, especially in regard to the budget.
”My hope is the Senate will be able to put some of their differences aside and be able to get to work because it’s just as important that they complete the budget,” Shields said. “I think it’s very helpful that the House already has some bills on the Senate calendar so that they have things that they can work with that we can actually get completed before the session is over.”
Shields said there are opportunities with bills going through the pipeline, such as an omnibus crime bill as well as a broad bill that combined many aspects of education topics the House felt was vital.
Luetkemeyer said there are some bills regarding election integrity, critical race theory and public safety that he is wanting to see passed this session.
”One thing I know has been talked about a lot and is a concern back at home for parents who have kids who are in school right now is making sure that we’re banning critical race theory in the classroom, making sure that we don’t have divisive teaching tactics that divide people against one another rather than uniting us together as a country and society,” Luetkemeyer said.
