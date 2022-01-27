ATCHISON, Kan. -- Rep. Jake LaTurner visited prominent locations and offered his thoughts on national and international issues during a trip to Atchison on Thursday.
The first-term congressman visited hardware distributor Blish-Mize, spoke to the city's Rotary Club and met with David Colo, CEO of MGP, a supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. LaTurner ended the day with a tour of Benedictine College.
LaTurner, R-Kan., represents the state's 2nd District in the House of Representatives. While in Atchison, he delved into several issues facing the nation and targeted the current presidential administration as well as others in Washington during his time speaking to the Rotary Club.
"Inflation is at a 40-year high, and Congress has to learn to live within its means," LaTurner said. "Spending is out of control, and it is going to take drastic means to get back to a balanced budget."
LaTurner went after President Joe Biden on how he has handled several foreign policy issues in his first year in the White House.
"President Biden is in a weakened state because of his actions on pulling out of Afghanistan," LaTurner said. "China has taken over the leadership worldwide, which means that the United States must get back to being competitive in research and development. Our foreign policy needs to become stronger."
LaTurner also addressed China adding more embassies around the world.
“We have to engage the world more, invest more ourselves in other countries," LaTurner said.
LaTurner also touched on how he believes a wall will help minimize illegal immigration at the Mexican border.
“Minors are being victimized and the drug cartel controls the border," LaTurner said. "The U.S. is still paying the workers, but at this time there is no work being done.”
