Former St. Joseph mayor Larry Stobbs died Monday afternoon.
Stobbs, 84, served as mayor of St. Joseph from 1994 to 2002. During his two terms in office, he was known for being an unapologetic supporter of St. Joseph even if he ruffled the feathers of some community members.
His tenure coincided with St. Joseph achieving All-America City status in 1997.
When he ran for office the first time, Stobbs was known for his campaign to rid the Downtown area of parking meters. The meters were removed by the time his second campaign was underway, with Stobbs himself cutting down the last one.
Stobbs' death was confirmed by his daughter, Chris Schmitter.
"My dad was a huge pay-it-forward person, so those wishing to honor him should choose a charity and make a donation," she said. "He loved this city!"
A longtime member of the East Hills Optimist Club, Stobbs was a familiar face at the donation collection booths at the exit of the annual Holiday Park light display at Krug Park, handing out Cherry Mash candies along with seasonal greetings. He had been involved with the holiday tradition since it started in 1981.
He also was an enthusiastic supporter of Missouri Western State University and a fixture at the annual Mayors' Thanksgiving Dinner to support Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
Before serving as mayor, Stobbs was a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more than 30 years. He and his wife, Joyce, had been married for 63 years.
