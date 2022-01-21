Whitney Lanning, a mayoral candidate and the executive director of Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, could hold both jobs, if elected, despite the organization’s bylaws that appear to say otherwise.
News-Press NOW was made aware of a section in CAPSTJOE’s bylaws that states, “No elected public official may be an employee of this corporation.” But Lanning has said she intends to continue as director, if elected on April 5.
The Missouri Community Action Network, which advocates for and provides training but doesn’t govern or oversee its member agencies or boards, including in CAPSTJOE, said many local branches have a section in their bylaws prohibiting employees from holding public office. This is because it can hurt a local agency’s designation as a Community Services Block Grant entity, due to potential conflict, said Missouri CAN Executive Director Dawn Fogarty in an email.
In response, Lanning has cited several other employees from Community Action Agencies who have held nonpartisan public office.
Nonpartisan is the key word here because CAPSTJOE has another rule in its human resources policies and procedures manual that states, “employees may be non-partisan candidates for public office.” All municipal races in St. Joseph are nonpartisan.
The manual then says, “Employees may continue to be employed, if successful in candidacy, if such office does not interfere with CAPSTJOE employment.” These policies were adopted by the agency’s board of directors on Jan. 28, 2009.
Before announcing her candidacy for mayor, Lanning asked for approval from the agency’s board, citing these policies. The board gave Lanning the go-ahead, which means she can be both mayor and CAPSTJOE executive director, if elected April 5.
The reason the bylaw and the policies contradict each other is because “the by-laws were not properly updated in 2009,” said the CAPSTJOE Board of Directors in a written statement. The board plans on updating the bylaws to “accurately reflect the Political Affiliations policy within the Human Resources manual.”
This would require a majority vote from the board, which includes Megan Kennedy-Stickley, who has helped with Lanning’s campaign, and current Mayor Bill McMurray, a vocal supporter and campaign contributor to Lanning.
(1) comment
Conflict of interests
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.