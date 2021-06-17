Whitney Lanning, the executive director of Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, has announced she will run to become the city's next mayor.
Current Mayor Bill McMurray said he only plans to complete one term in the office and will not run again.
Lanning has been with CAP since she moved to St. Joseph in 2013. If elected, she will stay with CAP as the executive director, she said.
Her priorities as mayor would include infrastructure, community appearance, mental health, addiction, homelessness and workforce development, she added.
She is the first person to announce publicly that she is running for the open mayor seat.
