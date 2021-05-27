The St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill needs more staff and equipment after a significant increase in usage.
In 2018, the landfill decreased dumping fees from $34 per ton to $32 — the cheapest fee in the region. This led to a 73,000-ton increase from 2018 to 2020.
The landfill now needs more staff and equipment to handle the rise in trash. The St. Joseph City Council planned on addressing these needs in the fiscal year 2022 budget, but it became such a big priority that City Manager Bryan Carter approved two new positions. The landfill currently is hiring for those jobs.
“We quickly realized as the more rainy season was happening and that was stressing the landfill’s capabilities, we decided it was more important to go ahead and propose adding those staff now,” Carter said.
The landfill will hire heavy equipment operators to run the bulldozer, excavator, haul truck and compactor. The increased tonnage has generated more revenue, which will pay for the new positions.
“The additional volume that I mentioned has led to significantly more revenue at the landfill that will, frankly, more than pay for the positions and the extra equipment that we’ve had to purchase to accommodate the increased use,” Carter said.
The landfill also has needed a new cell built with the surge in garbage. Its lifespan has decreased, but there aren’t any short-term concerns.
“When you use something faster, it doesn’t last as long,” Carter said. “There’s not an immediate concern, but that is a long-term concern that our public works staff is taking into consideration and will be planning for as we continue to evaluate landfill volumes.”
Officials are conducting a rate study to determine if dumping fees should be increased. The study is expected to be done around July. Any adjustments to the rates will have to be approved by the council.
“We are currently doing a rate study as we speak,” said Rod McQuerrey, the superintendent of solid waste and recycling. “It should be done in a few months. That rate study will basically make the recommendation based on our current tonnage, our operating revenues, our operating expenses, capital expenses, decrease in the time between cell construction, as to where we need to be with our rates.”
