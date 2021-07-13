St. Joseph residents can take downed tree limbs and branches from this weekend's storm to the landfill for free starting Thursday.
The landfill is only accepting tree limbs and branches for disposal. Documentation of St. Joseph residency is required and commercial vehicles aren't allowed. These are the same guidelines as the city's Clean Sweep.
All residents will still have to pass over the weight scale, as the city will have to pay the state for the amount of tonnage collected.
The landfill is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Storm debris will be accepted through July 30.
