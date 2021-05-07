The Land Bank is moving forward and working to acquire five properties, after being formed nearly two years ago.
The city council helped with this process after voting to abate nearly $20,000 of penalties Monday. The next step is for the city to file a quiet title suit to claim the title for the five properties at 1213 Isadore Street, 5908 Lookout Street, 1201 Corby Street, 518 S. 12th Street and 204 N. 17th Street.
The Land Bank was formed to address the vacant and blighted buildings throughout St. Joseph. At first, the board wasn’t sure how to proceed, as there is more risk than reward with this process. The initial idea was for the Land Bank to acquire and fix up properties on their own, but the board was hesitant.
Instead, city staff came up with a new grant program. Developers and residents can acquire Land Bank properties and receive matching funds of up to $20,000 to rehab these dilapidated structures.
This is where the Land Bank Advisory Committee comes in. Once these five properties are acquired, the advisory committee will market them online and through social media.
“We look forward to partnering with the Land Bank Committee and others in Community Alliance to actively market these properties which will, in turn, provide not only renovated property, stabilized neighborhoods, but redevelop pride in those neighborhoods,” said Steve Briggs, the chairman of the Land Bank Board.
The advisory committee has two targets — local developers and out-of-state preservationists.
“We have a local market, so developers and perhaps local people that might be interested in rehabbing an old house, but also a regional strategy, because we know there is a market for people who are interested in restoring historic homes,” said Tama Wagner, the chairwoman of the Land Bank Advisory Committee. “If we can provide that housing at a low to minimal cost and then also incentives for rehabilitation, they can do the work and they can revitalize the house in the neighborhood.”
By using social media, they will be able to track what kind of people are interested and where they are from. This will help adjust their marketing strategy. But the only metric that really matters is rehabbing the property.
“A lot of these houses have been abandoned and neglected for a long, long time,” Wagner said. “To be able to try and give them new life and revitalize the neighborhood and clean up the blight and make St Joseph a better place, I just don't think a day gets any better than that.”
