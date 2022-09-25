LAND BANK

The St. Joseph Land Bank acquired nine properties at the Buchanan County tax sale, including this one at 522 S. 12th St.

Last year the Land Bank acquired one property at the Buchanan County tax sale. This year, a change in philosophy led to the acquisition of nine properties.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson created the St. Joseph Land Bank to obtain property through tax sales to market it for rehabilitation. It was supported by the then-city council to help clean up the numerous vacant and dilapidated structures throughout town.

