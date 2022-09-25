Last year the Land Bank acquired one property at the Buchanan County tax sale. This year, a change in philosophy led to the acquisition of nine properties.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson created the St. Joseph Land Bank to obtain property through tax sales to market it for rehabilitation. It was supported by the then-city council to help clean up the numerous vacant and dilapidated structures throughout town.
But for more than three years, the Land Bank moved slowly. It obtained a couple of properties during that time and recently sold its first earlier this year. However, the county tax sale last month led to a shift in strategy.
Members of the Land Bank board were previously hesitant to compete with private residents at the tax sale. But when they started noticing the same properties back on the auction list each year, no matter the owner, the board realized it needed to change its approach.
“Some properties that were of interest in prior years continued to reoccur on that same list,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director with the City of St. Joseph. “It became apparent that the tax sale has not been the conduit to provide the type of turnover and ownership to individuals to move some of these properties forward.”
The nine properties are 204/218 N. 17th St., 921 N. Sixth St., 1015 N. Fifth St., 207 S. 12th St., 522 S. 12th St., 518 S. 12th St., 525 N. 11th St., 1211 Isadore St. and 1209 Isadore St. Some of these buildings are clustered together, including a handful in the Museum Hill District.
“Some are located in close proximity to one another, which we think we can have some momentum, if these properties are acquired and renovated, to change the complexity of that neighborhood and start a positive turnaround,” Thompson said.
Not all the properties the Land Bank acquired were on the tax sale for the fourth year. This means the owner still has time to pay the amount of taxes due. There are also more steps to achieve full ownership. The Land Bank needs to obtain the title for each property which can take time — the group still doesn’t have the title from the property it got from the tax sale last year.
Once a title is obtained, the Land Bank can move to market the properties.
“We need to do a good job of informing Realtors that those properties are available,” said Tama Wagner, the chairwoman of the Land Bank Advisory Committee. “It clearly is a niche market. Not everybody’s in the market to rehab an older home, so finding the right people with the right houses is a marketing tactic.”
But the board has an advantage thanks to a grant program that will help the new owner with costs associated with revitalization.
“These are obviously older structures that are vacant and need some attention as far as exterior and interior renovation work, so the attractiveness of these properties to an individual for purchase will be the fact that there are grant funds available to help lower that cost of that renovation,” Thompson said.
The Land Bank acquiring nine properties from this year’s tax sale is a significant shift from its actions the previous three years and could lead to more properties on the tax roll.
“It’s exactly what the land bank was created to do,” Wagner said. “We’re thrilled. Of course, we’d always like things to move a little bit quicker, but we’re on the right path.”
