Three years after being established, the St. Joseph Land Bank has sold its first property.
The Land Bank contacted the former owners of two properties — 1213 Isadore St. and 1201 Corby St. — and purchased the back taxes owed in exchange for the properties.
City staff then marketed those properties through a local website and printed advertisements. With no luck, staff decided to use a local real estate agent. Through that process, they received one offer for each property.
The benefit of acquiring property through the Land Bank is its grant program, which gives property owners up to a $20,000 one-to-one match. However, neither potential buyer took advantage.
“They’re putting all their own money which reserves more money for us to maybe do it with other projects,” said Steve Briggs, the chairman of the Land Bank.
However, the grant program came with checks and balances to ensure the property owner was using city funds to rehab the structure. With neither property owner using the grant program, they aren’t tied to that oversight.
“The board spoke to the concern of the offers, for both properties, from the perspective of how serious is that prospective buyer in moving forward with the rehab of that structure,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director. “Both properties, the offer was at the asking price, so at least there will be a monetary investment in those properties by both investors to be motivated to move the project forward.”
The Land Bank accepting those offers does involve the risk that the new owner won’t fix up the property.
“Is there a potential risk that something could happen and they fall through? Yes, but the whole idea is that if some private party is willing to invest money, that’s who we, the Land Bank or the city on the urban homestead program, would be wanting to get it to somebody that’s willing to take the chance,” Briggs said.
Thompson said it’s not always the funding aspect that keeps people from acquiring blighted properties. Sometimes it’s the hassle of obtaining the title, which the Land Bank and city staff took care of.
Although the Isadore property was sold, the Corby property was burned in a fire Monday. The potential owner is reconsidering if he wants to purchase it or partake in the Land Bank’s grant program.
The Land Bank has more properties, but maybe not as much as the city had hoped.
“At this time, the board has not taken the same stances as the city staff had intended when the program was created,” Thompson said. “The board has taken a different approach into acquiring properties, so at this point, we’ve acquired a limited amount of property at this time.”
But Thompson and Briggs are optimistic the Land Bank can build on this momentum.
“It’s taken us a while to get here, but we’re moving now,” Briggs said. “We’re very pleased with it. I think it’ll be a big impact on those neighborhoods, as well as get a little more money back into our budget, so we can hopefully turn it over to do this over and over.”
