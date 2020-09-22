Land Bank Advisory Committee talks strategy

The Land Bank Advisory Committee is working to find strategies when working with properties.
The committee didn’t have any properties to review in Monday’s meeting, which lead the conversation to the purpose of the committee.
“We’re in the infancy stage, there are a lot of things to actually hammer out,” Dr. Ali Kamali, chair of the committee, said. “For example, one of the things was about the policy and procedures, obviously, we’re not dictating to the Land Bank Board, but we’re recommending.”
Kamali went on to say there has to be a two-way channel between the committee and the board to ensure they are working in unison.
The committee was created at the beginning of 2020 to help the board in making purchases.
“The Land Bank Advisory Committee, with the help of the city staff, we actually locate properties and those guys actually do an extensive job and make our job a lot easier for us to locate the properties,” Kamali said. “We also have a city staff member who helped us to evaluate those properties and then if we have a long list, we shorten it and have a short list of about 10 sometimes eight and rank them in order of how much it would be, the cost for the Land Bank Board.”
The committee is now working towards creating a process of selling and purchasing or receiving property.
“We developed about four sets of forms that are actually on the Land Bank website, that anybody who would like to purchase a property could go fill out the forms, anybody who could donate a property could go to the website and fill out the form and contact the city staff and take it from there,” Kamali said.
The committee is hoping to invite neighborhood association presidents to a future meeting to gather more information about developments across the city and get a better understanding of what is needed.