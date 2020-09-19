Lack of funding slows Riverfront master plan

The Riverfront master plan continues to make gradual progress behind the scenes while the community looks for evidence of an actual start date.
St. Joseph's Riverfront would undergo a complete makeover that would include events and activities to increase traffic to the area.
The plan is composed of different projects like an RV park, marina and urban beach along with other amenities that people can enjoy.
The ongoing plan has been a topic of discussion for more than a decade. The slow momentum of the master plan to redevelop the Riverfront is partly due to the lack of funding the city is receiving to contribute to the project.
“It’s going to take some time to acquire the additional money from outside sources other than what the city has immediately to accomplish the overall goal,” said Clint Thompson, director of planning and community development.
Improvements and completion of the plan are estimated to cost $90 million.
Dick DeShon, chairman of the Tourism Commission Board, said the need for private and public funding is what the master plan is essentially missing. Without the money it makes it hard to complete the overall plan.
”We’ve only got about $4 million so far to spend,” DeShon said.
The Tourism Commission, however, wants to put what money it does have set aside to complete a couple projects that the community could start enjoying in the near future.
“One project will be a hike-and-bike trail that will give residents and visitors the ability to see the river from a different perspective. It is something that this immediate area does not currently offer," Thompson said.
The other recommended project will be a reconstruction of Riverfront Park into an entertainment hot spot.
The Tourism Commission is awaiting approval from the St. Joseph City Council for these two projects.
The plan itself has moved out of the developmental stages and into implementation.
“Even though the community may not see projects taking shape in the moment, there are projects being made and being discussed,” Thompson said.
The redevelopment of the Riverfront may be gradual, but it is a long-term vision that could take up to eight years to see full completion by the community.