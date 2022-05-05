Dan Meers has an unusual career. For work, he dons a full fur costume as the Kansas City Chiefs’ mascot, KC Wolf.
Meers was the guest speaker at the St. Joseph Mayor’s Day of Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning at Civic Arena. But his speech wasn’t about his 32-year, Hall of Fame mascot career. Instead, he talked about the importance of prayer.
“Prayer is my main connection to God,” Meers said. “I spend a lot of time traveling between appearances and I try to spend most of my time praying.”
Meers said people shouldn’t be defined by their careers but by the change they can bring to a community. It’s why he travels the world donating his time and money to orphanages and others in need, he said.
“The longer I do it, the more I realize the reason I do this is just because it's my platform to hopefully go out and make a positive impact in this world,” Meers said. “God opened so many doors for me over the years, and I get so many chances to just speak to kids and speak to adults and it's been a blessing. That's what I love about the job.”
Meers said anyone can make a difference even if they don’t have the platform that comes with being a mascot. It starts with small actions of love in your everyday life.
“I've learned that God's not impressed by my flowery prayer,” Meers said. “I'm not out to impress God, I'm just out to connect with God. He knows what's going on to begin with, so I just want to be obedient to Him.”
While prayer can be done individually, Meers said it's more powerful as a group, which is why St. Joseph gathers together at Civic Arena every year.
“I tell people, it's the banana that gets separated from the bunch that's the first one that's going to get eaten,” Meers said. “We need each other and we can come together as a community in St. Joe, and what a great community it is. When you come together like this, it's incredible the impact we can make through the power of prayer and just coming together.”
