Ketanji Brown Jackson made history April 7 as the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. But she is also the first justice with a background as a public defender.
Public defenders are fully licensed lawyers paid by the state who provide legal representation to indigent citizens who are accused or convicted of a crime. Suzanne Kissock, Legal Studies program director at Missouri Western, said Jackson’s appointment will raise awareness of the importance of the profession.
“The recent Supreme Court nominee is one of those individuals who probably could have done anything, any area of the law, and chose for this to be her professional work,” Kissock said. “So, it will bring awareness, no doubt.”
Jackson was a federal public defender in Washington, D.C., from 2005 to 2007. Kissock also has a background as a public defender, beginning her legal career by working as a Missouri public defender in St. Joseph for three years.
“I was really proud and honored to be able to help people in Missouri who needed legal representation,” Kissock said.
Kissock said the role of a public defender is just like that of any other criminal defense attorney. They investigate, interview witnesses, go to crime scenes, represent clients in court and create trial notebooks to prepare all the way from jury selection to closing arguments.
Public defenders are paid by the state and can handle a variety of criminal cases ranging from low-level, misdemeanor offenses all the way up to capital crimes. Kissock said it’s important for people charged with a crime to have a zealous advocate.
“The right to representation is an amendment to the Constitution when charged with a crime. So for all those who hold dearly the First Amendment — freedom of speech, freedom of expression, right to assembly — (and) the Second Amendment — right to bear arms — the right to representation is held in the same esteem,” Kissock said. “It has to be considered just as important as every other constitutional protection.”
Kissock said the role of a public defender is well respected from a legal standpoint and by other lawyers, judges and the Bar Association. However, she said the general public doesn’t understand how important the role is until someone they know and love is charged with a crime.
In recent years, there have been legal challenges surrounding public defender systems, as to whether or not they are adequately funded or have too big of a caseload. Kissock said Jackson’s appointment will show the general public that public defenders are educated and work just as hard as other attorneys.
“They are accomplished practitioners and some choose that professional path for a personal reason,” Kissock said. “They really believe in the zealous advocacy of those who might be disenfranchised or underrepresented, and so it's a really thoughtful, intentional, professional choice by many public defenders.”
Not only will Jackson’s appointment bring attention to the role of public defenders, but Kissock said it also acknowledges that those working in the field should be considered for the highest positions in the justice system.
Kissock said it’s important for citizens to be informed and know who’s elected to the federal government and who those people are approving to the Supreme Court. The judicial branch is a critical component of the three branches of government.
“The example I use is, everyone can name all the Chiefs players, but they can't name the nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Kissock said. “They're a very interesting group of individuals that impact our daily lives. The rights and responsibilities that we have, in large part, depends on their decision-making.”
Kissock said every justice nominated to the Supreme Court will bring their own unique experience, and it’s exciting to see a public defender rise to the highest court, and not only that, she said, but a Black, female judge who will allow the court to better reflect the U.S. population.
