Although city elections are just getting started, a lot of money has already been contributed to candidates, especially in the mayoral race.
In the Missouri Ethics Commission report for the third quarter, John Josendale received $28,465.15 in contributions, 10 times more than the next closest candidate, Whitney Lanning.
He collected multiple $5,000 contributions, including donations from Joseph and Stacy Gray, the CEO of Gray Manufacturing; James Robinson, the chairman for Nodaway Valley Bank; and Kendall Randolph, the owner of Sunshine Electric Signs. The Bradley family, who owns the News-Press, also contributed $3,000. There are no contribution limits for municipal elections in Missouri.
“It’s not about the individual contribution here,” Josendale said. “I am very appreciative of how the people have stepped up and supported me, but it’s about the cause. It’s about where we’re trying to go that is important.”
Josendale said the amount of contributions is proof that people want to see change and agree with his priorities of decreasing crime and improving infrastructure.
“To me, it shows that people really want to see the change,” he said. “That people are willing to stand up and talk about where we need to go and where we need to do things to make St. Joe better.”
Josendale spent a total of $91.16 in the third quarter to set up a checking account and for payment processing through Anedot.
Lanning, who has yet to file her petition for the mayoral race, received $2,760 in quarter 3. Most of the donations are between $100 and $300 and include a $500 contribution from current mayor Bill McMurray.
Lanning’s expenditures total $1,194.89 for advertising, print materials, postage, yard signs and candy.
The difference between Josendale’s and Lanning’s contribution amounts is stark, but Lanning said their campaigns are dissimilar.
“I’m not going to spend gobs of money,” Lanning said. “My campaign will not cost as much as others, because the thing that I’m really focused on doesn’t cost a lot of money, and that’s meeting and talking to people.”
“I think there’s also a difference in our campaign donors, who those are and where they come from,” Lanning said. “I think people should know about that.”
The two other mayoral candidates, Gary Lewis and Gary Wilkinson, aren’t included in the quarter 3 report because their committees weren’t formed at the time. However, both have filed for the race.
Like other candidates, they plan on using contributions to get their message out to voters through advertising and yard signs. That’s why Lewis said more money is a clear advantage in any campaign. But he would rather have more donors.
“If somebody is giving you money, that means they’re backing you,” Lewis said. “Versus five donors that give me $5,000, I’d rather have $100 from 500 voters, because I don’t need $28,000 to win an election. I need 10,000 votes.”
Wilkinson said he hopes outside contributions don’t affect the election and that it remains focused on the issues that will improve St. Joseph.
“We don’t look to be the greatest fundraiser in this campaign,” Wilkinson said. “We seek to have the funds that we use used efficiently and effectively, just like we would use the taxpayer dollars if we were elected to this position.”
Two candidates running for city council have also received contributions in the third quarter. Randy Schultz, who filed for at-large, collected $1,500. Brenda Blessing, who also filed for at-large, received $1,100.
While each candidate will receive a different amount of contributions over the next couple of months, they all said they want to spend the funds in the best way to get their message out.
“You don’t want to waste the money,” Josendale said. “You want to make sure that it’s spent in the right way and that it’s keyed toward getting the word out and letting people know that that is the direction we want to go.”
