St. Joseph mayor candidate John Josendale has received more money in campaign contributions, during these municipal elections, than nearly every other candidate — in any race — combined.
According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, Josendale has received $58,565.15. Combine the contributions for every other candidate, from mayor to municipal judge, and the total comes out to be about $66,000.
Most of Josendale’s contributions come from local business owners. In the latest report, he received $12,000 in donations from 12 people in the executive offices at Herzog. Other companies include Crawford Construction, Biozyme and Acme Music and Vending Co (Full disclosure: The Bradley family, the owners of News-Press NOW, have donated $3,000 to Josendale’s campaign).
Josendale has also received $3,000 from two political action committees based in Kansas City — MO Alliance for Freedom Grace River and American Democracy Alliance Ridgely. It should also be noted that about 40% of Josendale’s contributions come from donors whose home addresses aren’t in St. Joseph city limits.
But not all of his donations are from big corporations. Bob Slater, a local retired resident, donated $100 to Josendale’s campaign because he said Josendale has the marketing experience to help grow the city.
“Part of the job as mayor is selling the city, not only to the residents, but also to other potential people coming here,” Slater said. “Let’s face it, this is a dirty town. There’s very little community pride. Somebody has to inspire the community to take care of itself. I think John has potential with his marketing background to bring interest to other people to come to St. Joseph.”
With the most contributions, Josendale is also the biggest spender. So far this election, he has spent $44,920.62. The largest expenditure has been nearly $20,000 on mailers and $13,000 for TV ads.
Municipal Judge
The next candidate with the most campaign funds isn’t running for mayor. Instead, it’s municipal judge candidate Ted Elo, who has $18,250. Now, $6,000 of that is two loans he gave to himself, on top of the $1,000 he contributed to his own campaign. The rest is from 13 donors, about half of whom live outside of Missouri.
The other municipal judge candidate, Terri Lowden, has received $4,475. Like Elo, she, too, loaned herself $1,000. Besides that, she has a number of contributions from local residents.
So far this election, Elo has spent $11,366.56, with more than half going toward yard signs and digital and print ads. Lowden has spent $2,446.51, mostly on signs and banners.
Jason Soper, the other municipal judge candidate, hasn’t filed a contribution report with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
Mayor
As for the rest of the mayoral candidates, Whitney Lanning has the second most contributions with $9,495.49. She is the antithesis of Josendale with much smaller monetary donations from local residents. She only has one $1,000 donation, whereas Josendale has 12 just from Herzog employees.
One of Whitney’s donors is Sharon Kosek. The retired resident gave $100 to Lanning’s campaign because she said Lanning brings diversity to City Hall.
“I’m a big believer in how much diversity can help an issue,” Kosek said. “In this case, she brings youth. We want to attract more youth to our community and sometimes people can best speak to somebody their own age, versus other people of other ages.”
Lanning has spent $5,968.46 this election, mostly on advertising and video production.
Gary Lewis, another mayoral candidate, has received $6,695 in contributions this election mostly from local residents. Like Lanning, the biggest contribution is one $1,000 donation from Kristi Green. She’s supporting Lewis because she said he has the best attitude toward St. Joseph.
“He has a positive outlook for St. Joseph,” Green said. “He’s not part of a bureaucracy. He’s not using it as a stepping stone. He really just has a heart for this town and the people that are in it, and that’s what we need.”
Lewis has spent $4,227.88 this campaign, nearly all of it for campaign signs and mailers.
Gary Wilkinson, the final mayoral candidate, has received the fewest contributions with a total of $4,978.68. No individual contribution is more than $250, but he did receive $700 from EM PAC, a local political action committee that empowers minorities to run for local government positions.
W.A. Hedge, a pastor at St. Francis Baptist Temple, was one of the few residents that donated $250. He said Wilkinson’s experience speaks for itself.
“He’s not coming in saying, ‘This is what I’m going to do. This is what I’ve already done for the city of St. Joseph. I just want to continue to build on those things that have been positive for the city of St. Joseph,’” Hedge said.
Wilkinson has spent $2,747.51 this election, a majority on TV ads and yard signs.
City Council
Of all the candidates running for the eight open seats on city council, no one has received more donations than Randy Schultz with $8,750. He has a couple of contributions of $1,000, but most of them are between $500 and $100 (Full disclosure: David Bradley, the CEO of the News-Press NOW, donated $250).
Schultz has spent about half of his contributions, including $2,000 for signs and $1,300 for his website.
The other council candidates that have filed a report with the Missouri Ethics Commission have received a contribution total of anywhere from $4,000 to $1,000. Most have spent a majority of it on advertising and yard signs.
But this is only the beginning. Following the primary elections Feb. 8, even more money is expected to switch hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.