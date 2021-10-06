Josendale announces run for St. Joseph mayor

John Josendale announced he is running for St. Joseph mayor during a press conference at Pronto Cafe on Wednesday.
Josendale is a lifelong resident of St. Joseph. He worked at Wire Rope and WireCo for more than 47 years, including as its senior vice president and global director of marketing and business development.
“My expertise has been, not only with (Wire Rope) being a family owned company, which we have a lot of in St. Joe, but I've also worked with private equity that owned Wire Rope in the later years,” Josendale said. “You see a totally different aspect of how they operate. That background gives you the knowledge on how to talk and what people are really interested in.”
During the press conference, Josendale listed a number of priorities he would address as mayor, including infrastructure, business development and keeping people in St. Joseph, following the recent decline in census numbers. But his first concern is communication.
“My top priority is to get the people in the city talking to each other,” Josendale said. “Right now, if you look at the way we're structured, we are a city manager organization. The city manager is supposed to run the ‘company.’ We have a lot of people that have their own agendas, trying to do their own thing.”
He specifically mentioned the lack of communication between departments and with the county. Josendale said his experience in the business world led to a number of relationships that can help bridge that communication gap.
“In my business career, you always got people together in a room and you talked about what works best for all of us, then you come together,” Josendale said. “Right now you've got one group that's trying to go one direction, another group is trying to go. So how do we bring that together? How do we make it better?”
Josendale joins Whitney Lanning as the second person to announce a candidacy for mayor. When asked about how he would address the homeless population, something Lanning has experience in as the executive director of Community Action Partnership, Josendale said it’s not the government’s issue but should continue to be a focus for the variety of agencies in town.
“I'm a true believer in teaching hand up versus handout,” he said. “But I will support and work with the different agencies.”
Current Mayor Bill McMurray said he is not running for another term. Candidates can pick up petitions at the city clerk's office, which are due no later than Nov. 23.
“The way a good group should work is once you meet and have those opinions, you have those discussions, then you all get on board and you go the same direction,” Josendale said. “That's the way you become successful.”
