Sidney Johnson

A political colleague once described state Sen. Sidney Johnson as an elected official who could "low-key a crowd into a frenzy."

It was an apt description of Johnson, a Buchanan County farmer whose understated and modest leadership style would seem out of sync with today's brand of chest-thumping, social media-driven partisanship. It was an effective leadership style for Johnson during his years of public service, including three terms as a state senator for Buchanan County.

