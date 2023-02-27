A political colleague once described state Sen. Sidney Johnson as an elected official who could "low-key a crowd into a frenzy."
It was an apt description of Johnson, a Buchanan County farmer whose understated and modest leadership style would seem out of sync with today's brand of chest-thumping, social media-driven partisanship. It was an effective leadership style for Johnson during his years of public service, including three terms as a state senator for Buchanan County.
Johnson died Friday at the age of 80.
"Sidney was definitely a player in politics in Buchanan County for several years," said Ron Hook, Buchanan County's western district commissioner. "Sidney was a great leader. He was a high-integrity individual. He is someone who will be missed in this community."
Johnson served as Buchanan County presiding commissioner from 1983 to 1990. He was elected as a Democrat to the Missouri Senate in 1990.
He rose to a position of influence at a time when Democrats held a majority in the General Assembly. As a senator, Johnson served as assistant majority floor leader and actively participated in legislation involving agriculture, economic development, school funding and tourism. He was active on the Missouri Tourism Commission and served as its vice chairman.
His family was well-known throughout Buchanan County and the South Side of St. Joseph. His son, Beery Johnson, served as principal at Benton High School. The late senator's wife, Jean, taught at Benton.
Hook, who today is the highest-ranking Democratic official elected to local office, said Johnson remained a helpful and influential figure behind the scenes after his retirement from politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.