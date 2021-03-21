The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department will be fixing up John Lucas Park earlier than expected, as the department received Community Development Block Grant funds.
John Lucas Park, located at 18th and Charles streets, needs the makeover. The basketball courts slope and have large cracks running across the asphalt. The kids’ court is missing a hoop, and half the lights are broken.
The CDBG funds will be used to replace the basketball courts and restripe the asphalt for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and badminton games.
“We will totally redo the two basketball courts,” said Jeff Atkins, the assistant parks director. “We will have new basketball hardware installed. There’s a third little practice-size court that’s only got one goal there, and we’ll put a new one back there.”
New lighting also will be installed. John Lucas Park will be the first sports complex in town to have LED lights.
“We’ve got (LED lights) around the parks for security lighting and stuff like that, but this will be our first opportunity to introduce LED lighting into the sports world,” Atkins said. “I’m excited about that.”
Herner Construction Co. will be working on the more than $289,000 project.
Parks officials were planning on fixing up John Lucas Park with CIP funds in Fiscal Year 2022. However, the project was moved up when the department received CDBG money.
CIP funds for projects only become available during the year those projects are scheduled for. Projects can be moved up in the schedule, but that means some other work would have to be pushed back to a later date.
This is the case with the Bartlett Center, which neighbors John Lucas Park and was scheduled for renovations in 2023 and 2024, but it is being moved up and renovated this year. Now, both the Bartlett Center and John Lucas Park will be fixed for a total of nearly $1.4 million.
“Hopefully now with the additional funding, we might be able to air condition the entire building, address some ADA concerns we’ve got there with restrooms,” Atkins said. “We had money to try to work on the gym area, but now that we’re able to add the money from the John Lucas project, we’ll be able to expand that project.”
