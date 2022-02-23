After 10 months and $19.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the St. Joseph City Council has decided to spend its final allotment of money for two purposes.
All the allocations for the city's first installment of ARPA money were supposed to be done by now. However, the Joseph Company backed out of its request, putting $200,000 back on the table.
The council met during a work session Tuesday to decide how to reallocate that remaining money. Members reviewed the more than 70 initial applications and allowed any organizations present to make a pitch.
St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally started things off. He said the department’s server needs to be replaced for $150,000, as it is reaching the end of its life.
“If the server fails, that would mean that there could be possible data loss if that's not backed up appropriately,” said Dawn Lanning, the systems administrator for the city. “More importantly, you're going to have an outage in the public safety systems. That creates a problem because they are so dependent on that response of those systems.”
LaTonya Williams, the director of the Bartlett Center, asked for more funds to expand programs, staff and training. The Bartlett Center already has been earmarked for $50,000 in ARPA funding, but that was only a third of what Williams requested.
Representatives for YWCA said they could use the remaining ARPA funds for a healthy teen parent program that supports and aids teen moms, while Laurie Tietjen, the city's finance director, said the department needs IT upgrades to address audit recommendations.
After a short deliberation, the council unanimously agreed to spend the majority of the funds on a new server for the police department.
“We need to keep the updates and everything as far as the safety of the city,” said City Councilman Kent O’Dell. “The server being a major heartbeat of public safety that it needs to be taken care of before it does go down and we lose all the information and have to backtrack months and months of labor. It's best that we take care of this now.”
The majority of the council members agreed to give the remaining $50,000 to the Bartlett Center. Those two funding contracts will be approved at the next council meeting. The city also is working on its $50,000 contract with the Noyes Home.
Once those contracts are approved by the council, the city will have allocated the first installment of ARPA funds. But that's only half of what will be spent. A second installment of $19.5 million is expected to hit the city’s bank account sometime this summer, leaving it up to the next council to decide how to spend it.
