The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building is seen in 2013 in Washington, D.C.

 File photo | Associated Press

The IRS is giving taxpayers and accountants more time to better understand a new 1099-K tax form rule that impacts payment apps.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 required payment apps like Venmo, CashApp and PayPal to send 1099-K tax forms to people who earned at least $600 on the platforms.

