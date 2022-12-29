The IRS is giving taxpayers and accountants more time to better understand a new 1099-K tax form rule that impacts payment apps.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 required payment apps like Venmo, CashApp and PayPal to send 1099-K tax forms to people who earned at least $600 on the platforms.
These forms were supposed to be sent out in January 2023 for the 2022 tax filing season. However, the IRS issued a one-year delay in implementing the rule after many accountants called for extra time due to potential confusion.
David Liechti is a certified public accountant and managing member at Liechti, Franken, Hilsabeck & Gawatz in St. Joseph and was concerned that some people could get the 1099-K forms who do not need them.
“I think that's the big concern from the professional standpoint: that taxpayers are going to walk in with these nine, 1099-Ks for whatever the number is over $600, and they're going to look at us and say, ‘Why would I be getting this if it was just my sister transferring money to me?’” Liechti said.
The purpose of the 1099-K is to track business transactions, something the IRS reiterated. However, it is up to the third-party app to identify which transactions are for business and which are for personal. Some accountants are worried people may receive the form by mistake, which would be challenging to correct.
"The IRS and Treasury heard a number of concerns regarding the timeline of implementation of these changes under the American Rescue Plan," said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O'Donnell in a written statement. "To help smooth the transition and ensure clarity for taxpayers, tax professionals and industry, the IRS will delay implementation of the 1099-K changes. The additional time will help reduce confusion during the upcoming 2023 tax filing season and provide more time for taxpayers to prepare and understand the new reporting requirements."
The delay means fewer people will get the 1099-K form sent to them. Before 2022, people who make more than 200 transactions worth more than $20,000 would automatically receive the form.
However, regardless of whether or not you receive a 1099-K, you still need to report business income on your tax return, Liechti said.
“I think that's really honestly the intent of this is to capture those kinds of, I would say, smaller businesses that aren't, maybe that aren't reporting,” Liechti said.
