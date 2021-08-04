Nearly two-thirds of the plants in the parkway system are unnatural to Missouri and considered invasive, threatening one of St. Joseph’s gems.
The most rampant is Wintercreeper — a vine that covers the forest floor before shooting up trees and choking them to death.
“By the middle of summer, the entire ground is covered with this Wintercreeper and most of the trees are covered with this Wintercreeper,” said Steve Buback, a natural history biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Once you figure out what this plant is, the term invasive really starts to make sense. It’s a plant that is out of sync with its environment.”
But Wintercreeper is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to problematic plants. While Bush Honeysuckle doesn’t attack as aggressively as Wintercreeper, it makes up for it by how fast it reproduces and spreads.
“It’ll just keep expanding until it kind of outcompetes everything else around it,” said Mike Voltz, a St. Joseph resident who has years of experience with invasive species.
This growth of invasive plants is fairly recent. Voltz said 15 years ago, you wouldn’t have seen as many as you do now. With the situation out of control, there isn’t much the parks department can do, especially with the limited resources it has.
“It’s a big job for us just trying to keep up with the mowing and the trimming and all of that type of maintenance, let alone trying to keep up with something growing in the forested areas,” said Parks Director Chuck Kempf.
Buback said eradication is possible, but it can’t be done overnight.
“It’s just a matter of identifying where those successes are possible,” Buback said. “You wouldn’t want to start in your worst place with a $100 budget and expect to be able to eradicate it.”
But the problem isn’t just concentrated within the parks. It’s common to find Wintercreeper and other invasive plants in neighborhoods.
Stanley Harris, a resident of St. Joseph, has battled with Wintercreeper in his own backyard. He has been impressed with community groups coming together to take care of certain areas of town. That same vigor is needed to combat the spread of invasive plants, he said.
“What can be done to eradicate it? By hook and by crook, it’s just going to take an effort,” Harris said. “If we could get out and identify the worst problems along the parkway and start addressing them, and then go from there.”
If nothing is done to try to limit the spread and eradicate in certain areas, the growth of invasive plants threaten the park system. And it will happen quickly.
“(Wintercreeper) is already starting to kill off and impact our trees,” Voltz said. “This isn’t something that we’re going to see 50 years down the road. We’re going to see it in the next 10 years. We’re going to start seeing these trees coming down.”
Invasive plants have quickly become a concern for not only the park system but also local residents. Many hide in plain sight, looking natural to the untrained eye, until it’s too late to control.
“The impact of 10 acres of invasive species is minimal,” Buback said. “But if you start extrapolating that to be 10,000 acres around town, 100,000 acres in the metropolitan area, that’s a lot of land that’s not supporting life. These plants and animals are what make Missouri unique.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.