Highway to interstate? (copy)

FILE — Gov. Mike Parson removed funding for a state study that would have examined the possibility of turning Highway 36, shown here east of St. Joseph, into an interstate that connects with I-72 in Illinois.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

With $2.8 billion to widen Interstate 70, it might seem that little was left on the cutting-room floor when approving Missouri's record-setting state budget.

But Gov. Mike Parson vetoed $555 million from the state's $51.1 billion budget, including $2.5 million to study the feasibility of turning U.S. Highway 36 into an interstate.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

