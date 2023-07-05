FILE — Gov. Mike Parson removed funding for a state study that would have examined the possibility of turning Highway 36, shown here east of St. Joseph, into an interstate that connects with I-72 in Illinois.
With $2.8 billion to widen Interstate 70, it might seem that little was left on the cutting-room floor when approving Missouri's record-setting state budget.
But Gov. Mike Parson vetoed $555 million from the state's $51.1 billion budget, including $2.5 million to study the feasibility of turning U.S. Highway 36 into an interstate.
In his veto message, Parson said lawmakers inflated the state budget by $1.7 billion over his original request. He also said the feasibility study did not go through the normal statewide review for transportation priorities.
"I vetoed this provision in an effort to help ensure the financial stability of Missouri beyond my administration," the governor wrote.
The dream of an Interstate 72 from St. Joseph to Hannibal will remain unfulfilled for now, but one lawmaker is taking a long-term view. The funding for the study was included during legislative I-70 negotiations along with plans to improve I-44 in southern Missouri.
Parson also vetoed the I-44 funding.
"I-70 is going to be a project that takes several years," said state Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph. "Then they'll have to take a look at I-44, which is another major highway, and then I would think 36 would be next on that agenda."
While the Highway 36 study was eliminated, Northwest Missouri did win a significant transportation funding victory with a provision for $100 million to repair low-volume routes, many of which are in Northwest Missouri. It's the second year Missouri has provided that level of funding for farm-to-market roads.
"MoDOT is thrilled to receive $100 million for improvements to minor and low-volume roads," MoDOT communications director Linda Wilson Horn said in an emailed statement.
Other area projects that didn't survive the governor's veto pen included $608,000 for water infrastructure improvements in Andrew County and $1 million for planning, design and construction of the Children's Discovery Center in Downtown St. Joseph.
"This is a local responsibility with minimal statewide impact," the governor said of the discovery center. "Other funding mechanisms should be pursued."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.