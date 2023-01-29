Gov. Mike Parson has called upon the Missouri legislature to invest $859 million to widen and rebuild the state's main east-west roadway.
Parson wants to see upgrades to Interstate 70 in the greater Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis metro areas.
“For years, congestion, traffic accidents and delays have become serious issues for commuters on I-70. Not only are we concerned for motorist safety, these inefficiencies are costly to our state’s economy, and we must invest to improve I-70,” Parson said during his State of the State address. “To those who say we can’t afford it, I say we can’t afford not to.”
Now, state lawmakers must fund the proposal during their legislative session that is underway before it can go into effect.
The plan
Parson’s plan would add a third lane in each direction of I-70 from St. Louis to Warrenton, Kansas City to Odessa and extending east and west from Columbia.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has released a breakdown of what projects the governor’s $859 million plan would fund if the proposal passes through the General Assembly. In addition to reconstructing the existing pavement along the following stretches, the proposal would also provide funding to construct new bridges and rework interchanges.
- Kansas City area includes adding a lane in both directions the 19 miles from Blue Springs to Odessa, which sees about 44,600 cars per day. The proposed cost for the projects for this section would cost $233 million.
- Columbia area includes 13 miles from Midway Truck Stop to Route Z, which sees about 50,100 vehicles daily. This section would see a lane added in both directions for that stretch, costing $410 million along with the other projects.
- St. Louis area will see a lane added in both directions of a 20-mile stretch between Warrenton and Wentzville, which sees about 81,700 vehicles every day. Combined with the other projects, this section would cost $216 million.
MoDOT’s spokesperson told News-Press NOW it is planning for the project to take five years once the legislature approves and provides the department with the funding.
“We thank the governor for his focus on the important issue of needing to improve I-70,” said Linda Wilson Horn. “The governor's budget recommendation is the first step in the legislative process.”
Local lawmakers react
Lawmakers in northwest Missouri are supportive of the project.
“I hate to see all the money we're going to have to spend on I-70, but it needs to be done,” State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, told News-Press NOW after the address. “We’ve got to bring that into the 21st century.”
State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said I-70 is one of the most important interstates in the country.
“I believe Missouri will benefit economically from the increase in capacity of this road,” Shields said. “This will benefit the entire state’s economy.”
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said expanding I-70 has been a conversation in Jefferson City for several years.
“It’s a huge economic driver for the state of Missouri because you have a lot of shipping that happens on the I-70 corridor,” said Luetkemeyer. “I think adding an additional lane to I-70 makes a lot of sense. I was really happy to hear the governor talking about that at the State of the State.”
Federal funding
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, told News-Press NOW he will work to help provide additional federal dollars if Missouri decides to expand I-70. Graves is the current head of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
“If that's one of the governor's priorities, then I'm going to work very hard to try to find dollars and tie into many of the grant programs that are out there,” Graves told News-Press NOW. “That's obviously part of the national interstate system and so very much under our jurisdiction in transportation and if that's a priority, then that will certainly work for.”
