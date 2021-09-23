City officials are looking for members of the public who are interested in helping protect local parks.
With many improvements made recently and more on the way thanks to a recently passed parks tax that will support additional upgrades, the city is looking for options to keep things looking great.
Chuck Kempf, director of St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, said while there is one full-time employee watching properties like Krug Park, the city needs more help from the community.
“It is important to take care of what we have. It is important to, once we start fixing things and renovating things, to maintain that as long as possible,” Kempf said. “You can’t stop Mother Nature and the natural process, but we can stop people from intentionally destroying things, so we really want to see a program that can serve multiple purposes.”
That’s where members of the public come in. Three community meetings have been arranged for October where anyone can come share ideas on how they think such a program could look.
“We want people to come to the meetings and help provide ideas for us. We have a pretty good slate of ideas already, but I’m certain that we have not thought of things,” Kempf said. “We need those ideas to be practical and something that we can do, hopefully without a lot of expense. There is a little bit of money we can dedicate to taking care of this, but a lot of it is a public relations campaign, an educational campaign.”
Meetings will take place at 6 p.m. on the following days:
Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Fairview Clubhouse, 3302 Pacific.
Thursday, Oct. 7, at Remington Nature Center, 1502 MacArthur Drive.
Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Community Christian Church, 2009 Mason Road.
Beyond spreading awareness to the community, Kempf said the idea is also to include ambassadors who can help park visitors with questions or concerns.
“People that would be in the park, answer questions, help people that might need help. You know if somebody’s got a problem, help them out and answer questions, keep an eye on anything,” he said.
Kempf said he hopes more people will care for the public property they’re benefitting from.
“If everybody would just have a mentality that they’re going to take care of whatever they’re at, the streets that they’re driving on, the parks that they’re using, the buildings that they’re visiting, if each individual person would take that responsibility for their own behavior and their own actions, we really wouldn’t need these groups to go around and pick up after people or keep an eye on people,” Kempf said.
