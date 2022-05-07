Planning began almost a year ago for an $8 million bond issue to provide new classrooms, science labs and other improvements in the Mid-Buchanan School District.
“Proposition Dragon” won with more than 75% voter approval in the April election, but there’s still one sliver of anxiety amid an otherwise overwhelming show of public support.
The bond issue was conceived in 2021, at a time when prices were just starting to spike but many thought of the increases as temporary. Now inflation is running at the highest level in 40 years, raising concerns about whether $8 million buys as much in 2022 as it would have in 2021 or before that.
“We’re still a month or two out from the sale of bonds,” said Jay Albright, the superintendent. “I am concerned. I think everyone recognizes it.”
Albright believes that all the improvements will happen as promised, but today’s inflationary environment does create additional uncertainty when long-term financing is used to lock in the price for improvements to schools, highways or civic facilities. It was hard enough to anticipate construction expenses when inflation was running at 1.5%. Now it’s at 8.5% annually, driving up the cost of everything from steel to labor.
The city of St. Joseph’s construction costs have increased about 27% in the last year, said Brady McKinley, assistant director of public works and transportation.
“We always figured in a 3% cost increase when doing our estimates,” he said. “Obviously, that didn’t hold in the last couple of years. So we’ve really had to become an economist on our own and really watch bids coming out of Kansas City, MoDOT and different areas to see what the products are going for.”
The Producer Price Index, which serves as a gauge of inflation from the manufacturer or producer’s perspective, shows year-over-year increases of 12% for new school buildings, 20% for lumber, 36% for asphalt and 42% for steel mill products. The Federal Highway Administration uses a National Highway Construction Cost Index to measure inflation specific to the building of roads and bridges. It shows a 22% increase over a five-year period, meaning all that tax revenue or bonded indebtedness might not pay for as many miles of highway and bridge construction as originally thought.
In 2020, city voters approved a $20 million bond package to repair and replace 10 aging bridges in St. Joseph. The good news for the city is it was able to sell the bonds when inflation was under 2% and borrowing rates were low. Now, rates are on the rise, as are construction and labor costs.
McKinley is confident the city will get to all bridges, though it’s possible it won’t have as much of its 15% contingency left to replace some crossroad culvert pipes.
“We built that into our model when we were figuring out what we were going to do,” he said. “That’s why we’re starting fast in getting a lot of these bridges out the door.”
Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph’s director of parks, recreation and civic facilities, said the city tried to anticipate a 20% increase in costs when it priced the projects in the 10-year, $60 million parks tax that voters approved in 2021. It seemed like a big cushion at the time.
“Some of those numbers are holding up OK and some are not,” he said. “We’ve had a couple that have come in significantly higher. You don’t know what the cost is going to do and you don’t know what a problem might look like six years from now.”
A Missouri Theater roof project came in under budget but the city did see higher costs for some work at the Civic Arena and the replacement of wooden poles and lights at ballfields around town. He said all the city can do is monitor costs and try to be as flexible and efficient as possible. Like McKinley, Kempf expresses confidence that all projects on the council-approved parks list will get done, although he said it’s possible some non-guaranteed items on a supplemental list could come up short of funding if inflation eats into the 20% cushion.
City officials said it’s likely that the prices that have gone up won’t come down, at least for labor and materials. The one exception is fuel, which can be volatile but has been on the upswing.
McKinley the city was able to keep its head above water on asphalt resurfacing and was able to overlay 75 lane miles (for a 12-foot section of road), compared to 83 lane miles the previous year.
“We saw that asphalt cost go up,” McKinley said. “That’s due to the oil and fuel cost.”
{childtable}{child_tableAsset}{child_tableAssetHead}Rise in construction costs{/child_tableAssetHead}
{child_content}Year-over-year increase in construction-related expenses. Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.{/child_content}
{tableAssetData}{table_headers}Item Increase{/table_headers}
{table_rows}{row}School buildings 12%{/row}
{row}Lumber 36%{/row}
{row}Asphalt 36%{/row}
{row}Steel products 42%{/row}
{row} {/row}{/table_rows}
{/tableAssetData}{child_tableCredit}{/child_tableCredit}
{child_uuid}1c6a07ee-cc78-11ec-b209-2758eec80c1c{/child_uuid}{/child_tableAsset}{/childtable}
