The recent Supreme Court draft leak continues to make headlines, but local organizations say overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn’t affect much in the state of Missouri.
“Practically, not much is going to change in the state of Missouri because for all intents and purposes, abortion is already banned in this state and pregnant people are already fleeing the state and finding ways to access that care outside of the state of Missouri,” said Michelle Trupiano, executive director of the Missouri Family Health Council in Jefferson City.
Currently, abortions are legal in Missouri up to 22 weeks into pregnancy. In 2019, legislators passed a law that would ban abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, incest, sex, race or Down syndrome diagnosis. This part of the law, however, currently is tied up in federal court due to a lawsuit and is therefore not enforced.
The 2019 law also includes a trigger law. In the case that Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortions will be banned in Missouri except in the case of a medical emergency. This trigger can be established by a proclamation from the governor, a resolution from the legislature or a statement from the attorney general, all of which are controlled by Republicans and are likely to enact the law.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, Missouri is one of 26 states that is certain or likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
The only abortion clinic in Missouri is a Planned Parenthood location in St. Louis. Trupiano said due to the strict laws in the state, most abortion patients are sent out of state.
Libby Owens, executive director of the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Clinic, said since Missouri is a state that does not allow abortions in many cases, it can be speculated that that will continue.
“Understanding that what happens in our state may not be a lot different than what it is right now, we just kind of go with that, and for us it’s business as usual, and we take that very seriously here,” said Owens.
One of the services offered by the Pregnancy Resource Clinic is a no-cost crisis pregnancy clinic. Owens said these appointments involve pregnancy tests, STD testing, ultrasound pictures and information regarding a pregnant woman’s options. They do not refer women for or perform abortions, but Owens said they do receive calls daily from people wanting to learn more about their options.
“That to us is the real crisis because they’re thinking about terminating the pregnancy,” Owens said. “The opportunity just to speak to those women and meet them, we’ve always considered it an honor … we think it’s good for them just to have a time out, gather their information and make their decision, and we want women to be equipped and empowered to be able to do that.”
The Missouri Family Health Council is also a big advocate of education. The organization is the statewide administrator of Title X, a federal program that supports the delivery of sexual and reproductive health care. One of their Title X providers is the Social Welfare Board in St. Joseph, which offers vulnerable people in the community needed care at low or no cost.
Trupiano said all of their health care providers across the state offer All Options Counseling for pregnant women to learn more about parenting, adoption and termination. Providers do not perform abortions but can refer patients if they want more information.
“While we of course concentrate on family planning, and that’s where our programs and services and our education really centers, we believe that every pregnant person has full autonomy over their body and needs to access those services in the least restrictive manner possible,” Trupiano said.
According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there were 481 abortions performed on Buchanan County residents from 2015 to 2019. A dozen of those were performed on pregnant girls under the age of 18.
The Pregnancy Resource Clinic does offer post-abortion support. Owens said it’s important to acknowledge that abortion has been available in the U.S. for many years and some people want help dealing with it.
“One in four women have had an abortion since the w decision was made over 50 years ago, and when we recognize that we know this is an important population,” Owens said. “We want to be able to help them and meet them where they’re at if that’s something that they’re wanting.”
Trupiano said due to Missouri’s laws, people already are leaving the state to get abortions, so that will not change. However, she believes overturning Roe v. Wade will unfairly impact people of color and lower-income individuals in Missouri and other states.
“When you are having to travel across potentially multiple states, those with means are going to be able to more easily access that care than those who are of lower incomes and those who have historically been marginalized,” Trupiano said.
Both women say no matter what the official decision on Roe v. Wade is, their organizations’ services will stay the same and there will continue to be resources available to pregnant women in the state of Missouri.
“This is the place where the rubber meets the road and where we have to be available for these women,” Owens said. “No matter what happens in a Supreme Court decision, we are very dedicated to helping the women and helping the babies.”
Trupiano is concerned about what could come next if Roe v. Wade is officially overturned. She said it is likely to confuse patients.
“We are expecting an increase in patients as more folks are aware of the potential ramifications that Roe v. Wade will have and that they are also, rightly so, scared of what’s coming next, and will they be banning birth control at a future date?” Trupiano said. “So, folks may be wanting to ensure that they have that access now and that they are protected.”
