Discontent in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned was felt on a local scale Saturday.
More than 100 people showed Saturday afternoon to North Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue to protest the supreme court decision.
Seeing the level of support from the community was an emotional experience, area resident Kristen Wardlow said.
"I was not expecting this type of turnout, and it's amazing," she said. "I know I said earlier today to my friends that it makes me so happy to see all all of us out here ... It's really good to meet like-minded people."
It's important to have a place to gather and express opinions, said organizer Savahanna Walker, who was scheduling their first event.
One couple even was providing protesters with voter registration info, Walker said.
"I'm not 100% sure on the whole, you know, act of doing it and everything you need to do," they said. "But the thing is, I'm getting people together (who) can educate other people. You know, everyone has a power."
Communication is a key aspect of the civil discourse, Walker said, and encouraged people with differing opinions to provide an exchange of ideas.
"Don't be afraid to talk to us to have a conversation to debate us, to see why we feel this way," they said. "I will have a conversation with you respectfully, if you are respectful with me."
There will be more protests planned in the future, and Walker hopes residents continue to participate, they said.
