It's up to a group of 20 partisan commissioners to draw a map of Missouri's State House districts, but a rocky start could see the process head to the courts.
The commission is tasked with redrawing the maps every 10 years because of the census.
The group, split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, initially struggled to elect a chairperson and set public comment locations. Commissioners eventually broke the deadlock on both counts, though none of the public comment meetings will be held in Northwest Missouri.
"Initially, the Republicans proposed, 'Let's just schedule three hard meetings and three possible meetings,'" said James Thomas III, a Republican commissioner representing the sixth Congressional district, which includes St. Joseph. Thomas said that's similar to the four meetings the commission had in 2011.
After several votes failed on exact partisan lines, the commissioners agreed to host six meetings throughout the state. The commission narrowed down the cities, but not exact locations.
The locations and dates are:
- Oct. 18 in Kansas City
- Oct. 19 in Springfield
- Oct. 21 in St. Louis
- Nov. 4 in Jefferson City
- Nov. 9 in Cape Girardeau
- Nov. 10 in Kirksville
News-Press NOW asked Thomas if the public would be able to comment virtually, such as a St. Joseph resident appearing via Zoom for the Kansas City meeting. Thomas said he wasn't sure.
"Yes and no. (We) want to have as many people who want to comment, but there is some convenience to those comments being by real people that show up at a meeting," Thomas said.
When asked if people in Northwest Missouri would have to travel to Kansas City or another meeting, Thomas said he's sure "everybody will want to hear what they have to say."
As a practical matter, Thomas said the commission likely will start drawing the maps in Northwest Missouri and work toward the middle of the state.
"So whatever feedback they (Northwest Missourians) have, I'm sure there will be a mechanism to provide that," Thomas said.
It's unclear if the commission will take written comments, and Thomas said he doesn't recall the commission receiving written comments in 2011 when he also served. The Missouri Office of Administration supports the commission, and it's unknown if they'll have the capability to support virtual attendance at the meetings.
For their part, Democrats wanted eight public comment meetings, one in each congressional district. They agreed to compromise on six meetings.
While Kirksville is in the 6th Congressional District, the city is about 150 miles away from St. Joseph. People from St. Joseph also could travel to the Kansas City meeting to comment.
"That is exactly why the Democrats pushed to have eight meetings initially to try and have at least one meeting in each congressional district," said Randy Dunn, the executive director of the Missouri Democratic Party.
Dunn said that if Republicans "had their way," St. Joseph citizens would've had to travel farther to comment. Still, it's unclear if the Democratic commissioners advocated specifically for a meeting in St. Joseph.
If 70% of the commissioners can't agree on the maps, the task will be turned over to Missouri's court system.
