House bill could tighten unemployment benefits

A bill passed by the Missouri House hopes to tighten limits on the number of weeks a person can draw unemployment benefits when the state has low unemployment rates.
House Bill 1860 would modify the current unemployment plan, which ranges from 13 to 20 weeks depending on Missouri’s unemployment rate. It’s now 20 weeks if the state’s rate is 9% or higher, down to 13 weeks if the rate is lower than 6% as it is now.
The new bill would range between eight and 12 weeks of payments, still depending on the unemployment rate, with the lowest rate at 3.5% or below.
The bill passed on a vote of 94-41 and now heads to the Senate.
Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, sponsor of the bill, said that the time is now for the bill to pass after many years of development in the job market.
“What we want to do is to get the people out of work back to work, we want to help employers fill their open jobs and to help further improve Missouri’s economy,” Eggleston said. “So, hopefully, bill 1860 gets passed and we get to do all of that.
The unemployment rate in March 2022 was 1.2 percentage points lower than the March 2021 rate, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Missouri’s unemployment rate has been at or below the national rate for the last five years.
Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, said unemployment is not something to live off of.
“Unemployment is there to help people while they are trying to find a job. The availability of jobs is out there, so we are expecting people to be looking for those jobs and getting them off of unemployment, going to work and being productive citizens,” VanSchoiack said.
The bill has become a bipartisan issue with Democrats and Republicans voting close to party lines.
“Generally, the Democratic point of view is that they like to see checks from the government going out to a wide variety of programs. Our (Republicans) point of view is more that we are willing to help those who are trying to help themselves,” Eggleston said.
Vernon Patterson, the owner of Express Employment Professionals, has seen more people in the last four to five months trying to get back into the workforce.
“It’s definitely gotten a lot harder to find those good quality employees. It takes us a lot longer to fill jobs than in the past and we are spending a lot more on advertising and marketing efforts to bring in those good quality associates,” Patterson said.
