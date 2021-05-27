Lisa Rock calls herself a lover of preservation. Her 1932 Tudor-style home is part of St. Joseph's historic housing stock — one of the largest in the country.

“During the booming years, when people were making money in the 1800s, especially from the gold rush on, we were very blessed to have those people here and to bring in and build incredible architectural buildings,” Rock said.

But St. Joseph lost nearly a third of those buildings during urban renewal in the 1970s when much of the historic housing stock was destroyed.

“We tore down just ferocious amounts of our historic Downtown and things. So we lost like a third of our historic buildings, and yet we still have so much,” said Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner.

Schutte said in most cities about 6% of the buildings were built in the 1920s or earlier. In St. Joseph, that number is 30%.

“We could easily compete toe-to-toe with Charleston, South Carolina, and those kinds of places that are known for having these wonderful historic districts,” Schutte said. “We have as good architecture as they do, more than they do. We have amazing neighborhoods and all of that. It just is something that we have a tendency to take for granted.”

But what’s holding St. Joseph back from becoming a Charleston is a lack of investment. Taking on a historic property is a big risk and requires money and time.

“It is an investment,” Schutte said. “But every time a house is rehabbed and rehabbed well, we're one step closer. Every time we decide to fix something, rather than demolish it, it's a step in the right direction.”

St. Joseph has two historic districts — Museum Hill and Hall Street. Homeowners in those districts have certain perks, including tax credits and grants. Because of this and certain rules, houses in historic districts have high property values.

“The last thing you want is for your neighbor to come in and do something god awful next door — tear down their (house) and put up a single-story ranch or something,” Schutte said. “That negatively impacts your property value, so if you have those kinds of controls, and you know that your whole neighborhood is being protected, it keeps (property values) stable.”

The city’s landmark commission helps make sure St. Joseph’s historic structures are preserved and repaired properly. If a homeowner wants to renovate a property in a historic district, the landmark commission makes sure the proper guidelines are followed to keep important features.

“It's one of our great assets. It's one of the things that sets us apart,” Schutte said. “People come here for the history, for those buildings, for all of that. They don't come because we have a great Target up on the North Belt.

"Those buildings, that heritage is what makes us unique," she said. "It makes our identity. It makes us what we are.”